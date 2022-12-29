Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White

Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’

She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter

Katey is the proud mother of three children: Sarah, Jack and Esme

Katey Sagal has built herself an impressive career in the wild world of entertainment. Born in Los Angeles in 1954 to a showbiz family (her mother was a singer, her father a television director), the star had Hollywood running through her blood and she began lending her vocal talents on pop tracks early in her career. She then transitioned to acting, where she got her big break as Peg Bundy in Married with Children.

Turning Peg into an iconic sitcom character led Katey to voiceover the female lead in Futurama and work alongside the late John Ritter on 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter. After several high-profile guest appearances, Katey landed another huge role as matriarch Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, which won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series.

Her Tinseltown success is matched only by the big wins in her personal life, which include her three children. She shares her two eldest kids with her ex husband Jack White and her youngest with her current husband, Kurt Sutter. “Being a mother has been my greatest teacher and also the most self-sacrificing thing I’ve ever done,” Katey told CNN in 2009. “I’ve never loved anybody the way I love my children. It’s an experience I was surprised by. You have your boyfriend, your husband, your friends, but it’s a different thing. It’s deeper, and it’s a fantastic — and risky — commitment to love that deeply.”

Meet Katey’s three amazing children, below!

Sarah Grace

Katey married Jack after she split with her first husband, musician Freddie Beckmeier, whom she was married to from 1978-1981. While filming Married with Children in 1991, Katey became pregnant, only to lose the baby to stillbirth. Her next pregnancy resulted in Katey and Jack welcoming their first child together, daughter Sarah Grace, in 1994.

Sarah Grace has followed in her mother’s footsteps by making music and becoming a singer/songwriter. On her Instagram, she often posts snippets of her new music. And the 27-year-old ginger-haired beauty is the spitting image of her gorgeous mother!

Jackson White

Two years after the birth of Sarah Grace, Katey and Jack were blessed with a son, Jackson White. He is also following in his mother’s footsteps as an actor and has found some incredible success himself. He stars as Stephen DeMarco, the male lead of the series Tell Me Lies. On his Instagram, he recently celebrated a second season of the Hulu show getting the green light!

He also struggles with substance abuse disorder like his mother, who chronicled her journey to sobriety in her memoir Grace Notes. Jackson revealed he was working on his sobriety when he landed the role in Tell Me Lies. “I was going through a pretty dark period in my life. I was getting sober and coming to terms with a lot and getting my life together,” he told Esquire. “And I realized how important work was to my psyche and how much balance I wanted in my life. I really wanted to put a new foot forward towards it all, and I was throwing my sh*t against the wall and screaming and trying to make sense of this business because it’s insane. And I think whatever that was, mixed with a lot of self-reflection, a lot of sh*t that I was working on in my life lined up with this opportunity.”

Esme Louise

Katey and Jack would end up splitting in 2000. Four years later, Katey found love again with TV writer Kurt Sutter. “When Kurt and I first got together, he wasn’t interested in having any more children, he was happy being the stepparent to Sarah and Jackson,” Katey told People. “But he’d never had his own biological children, so about five years into the relationship we started toying with the idea of maybe we should raise a child together. At this point, I was too old to carry a child. So at first, we explored adoption, but that proved to be way more difficult than I expected.” So, at the age of 52, Katey and Shutter welcomed Esme Louise via surrogacy in 2007.