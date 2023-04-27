Milla Jovovich’s Husband History: Meet Her Current Spouse, Paul Anderson, Plus Her 2 Ex Husbands

Milla Jovovich is an actress most known for her work in the Resident Evil franchise.

She is currently married to filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson.

The starlet was previously married to Luc Besson and Shawn Andrews.

Milla and Paul celebrated his 58th birthday on Mar. 3, 2023.

Brunette beauty Milla Jovovich, 47, might be most known for her portrayal of Alice in the Resident Evil franchise, however, she has many other impressive titles under her belt. In 1993, she starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused, and later, alongside Charmed alum Brian Krause in Return to the Blue Lagoon. The starlet has also made headlines for her various marriages, including her most recent one to Paul W. S. Anderson, 58, who notably directed Resident Evil. Learn all about their marriage and her two ex-husbands below!

Milla Jovovich & Paul W. S. Anderson

The director and Milla may have only been married for 14 years, however, their friendship goes back over two decades! The brunette bombshell and Paul first met outside of his office in 2000, just before they worked on the first Resident Evil movie, per the couple via The New York Times. “I finally met Milla officially for the first time in 2000, right before we did Resident Evil. She was sitting on the steps outside my office,” the 58-year-old told the outlet in Sept. 2022. “I thought she was the coolest-looking woman in the world. And I had just seen this really cool truck parked on the street outside — and it was her truck.”

Most recently, Milla gushed about him for his birthday via Instagram on Mar. 3, 2023. “Happy Birthday to my amazing husband, the most wonderful man I’ve ever met. We’ve known each other for almost 25 years and the magic never fades with him. We’ve had so many insane adventures together and we talk about our dreams for the future everyday,” her lengthy caption began. “He’s the rock our family is built on and I’ve never met someone as devoted to his girls as Paul is. I love you so much baby and I can’t wait for our next mommy daddy night together Hopefully I won’t be as hung over as last time #paulwsanderson #happybirthdaypapa.”

Their Kids

Since their 2009 nuptials, Milla and Paul have become proud parents to three adorable children. Their eldest daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson, 15, was born in Nov. 2007, about a year after her mom confessed she was ready be a mom. “I’m getting to that place where I want to think about kids and family and stopping the totalitarian machine that is my life,” Milla told PEOPLE in 2006. “I’m 30 now and I still feel like a kid, but my mother had me when she was 24.”

Later, the momma bear welcomed another daughter, Dashiel Edan Anderson, 8, in Apr. 2015. Ahead of her birth, Milla worried if Ever would get along with her younger sister. “I was actually worried if we had a boy, what would happen to him,” she told the same outlet at the time. “I was like, ‘I wonder how long he will survive in our house with that little girl pushing him and sticking her foot out and tripping him!’”

It wouldn’t be until another five years until Paul and his wife expanded their family once more. In Feb. 2020, Milla gave birth to their third daughter, Osian Lark Elliot Anderson, 3, completing their family-of-five. “It’s Osian’s two week birthday today! So when people ask me what I’ve been up to, this is literally it,” she captioned the photo of her and the newborn baby in bed at the time. Osian came into the picture about three years after Milla had to have an emergency abortion due to medical reasons, which she shared publicly via Instagram in May 2019. Most recently, the Kyiv native took to Instagram to show off her beautiful family with a group photo on Dec. 31, 2022. “Happy New Year from the Andersons! This post goes back in time of our epic New Year’s Day,” she wrote in the caption.

Her Marriage To Luc Besson

Before Milla’s marriage to Paul, which is notably her longest, she was married to director Luc Besson, 64, from 1997 until their divorce two years later. Some of Luc’s famous films that he’s directed include Léon starring Natalie Portman, Lucy starring Scarlett Johansson, and The Fifth Element, which notably starred his ex-wife the year that they tied the knot. Luc has since moved on and is now married to producer Virginie Besson-Silla, who is his fourth wife overall.

Milla’s First Husband, Shawn Andrews

Five years before Milla married Luc, she was married to actor Shawn Andrews, 51, for under one year, as they divorced by December. The former pair worked together on the 1993 hit movie, Dazed and Confused, however he has not had as nearly a successful career as Milla. His last major film was the 2008 project, Fix, starring Olivia Wilde and Fresh Off The Boat alum Randall Park.