Milla Jovovich’s Daughter Ever, 14, Is Nearly As Tall As Her On Beverly Hills Outing

Milla Jovovich, 46, had some fun with her 14-year-old daughter Ever Anderson in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, April 26. Paparazzi noticed the gorgeous mother-daughter duo walking around the town, and in turn, the pair goofed off for the cameras. Ever, who has followed in her mother’s career footsteps as an actress, jokingly kicked her foot in the air as she wrapped her arms around Milla, who laughed at the teenager’s antics.

Milla and her daughter dressed super trendy for their afternoon stroll. The Ukrainian-born actress wore an orange and green patterned cardigan over a pink t-shirt that she tucked into a pair of blue jeans. She also sported a pair of flip flops and had a Gucci purse wrapped around her shoulder. Ever, meanwhile, rocked a beige jumpsuit and red Converse shoes. The 14-year-old was nearly as tall as her famous mother in the photos.

Ever is the eldest of Milla’s three children with film writer/director Paul W. S. Anderson. The married couple, who met while working on Resident Evil, also share daughters Dashiel Edan, 7, and Osian Lark Elliot, 2.

Ever made her film debut in 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as the younger version of her mother’s character, Alice Marcus/Red Queen. The teenager went on to star as a young Natasha Romanoff in Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow. Next up, Ever will star in the live-action remake of Peter Pan as Wendy Darling. The film will also star Alexander Molony as Peter.