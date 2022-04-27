Milla Jovovich’s Daughter Ever, 14, Is Nearly As Tall As Her On Beverly Hills Outing

Milla Jovovich and her teenage daughter goofed off as cameras caught the famous duo spending quality time together in Beverly Hills.

By:
April 27, 2022 2:40PM EDT
Milla Jovovich & Ever Anderson
View gallery
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Christina Milian and Violet Madison Nash 'Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)' screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Milla Jovovich, 46, had some fun with her 14-year-old daughter Ever Anderson in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, April 26. Paparazzi noticed the gorgeous mother-daughter duo walking around the town, and in turn, the pair goofed off for the cameras. Ever, who has followed in her mother’s career footsteps as an actress, jokingly kicked her foot in the air as she wrapped her arms around Milla, who laughed at the teenager’s antics.

Milla Jovovich & Ever Anderson
Milla Jovovich & Ever Anderson in Beverly Hills on April 26, 2022 (Photo: Backgrid)

Milla and her daughter dressed super trendy for their afternoon stroll. The Ukrainian-born actress wore an orange and green patterned cardigan over a pink t-shirt that she tucked into a pair of blue jeans. She also sported a pair of flip flops and had a Gucci purse wrapped around her shoulder. Ever, meanwhile, rocked a beige jumpsuit and red Converse shoes. The 14-year-old was nearly as tall as her famous mother in the photos.

Ever is the eldest of Milla’s three children with film writer/director Paul W. S. Anderson. The married couple, who met while working on Resident Evil, also share daughters Dashiel Edan, 7, and Osian Lark Elliot, 2.

Ever Anderson
Ever Anderson at Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022 (Photo: Action Press/Shutterstock)

Ever made her film debut in 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as the younger version of her mother’s character, Alice Marcus/Red Queen. The teenager went on to star as a young Natasha Romanoff in Scarlett Johansson‘s Black WidowNext up, Ever will star in the live-action remake of Peter Pan as Wendy Darling. The film will also star Alexander Molony as Peter.

More From Our Partners

ad