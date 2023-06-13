Michael Keaton’s Girlfriend Marni Turner: Their Relationship Relived, Plus His Previous Marriage

Michael Keaton is a beloved actor known for his versatility

Michael Keaton (born Michael John Douglas) is known for his leading roles in a myriad of films, such as Bruce Wayne in 1989 and 1992’s Batman movies, Betelgeuse in 1988’s Beetlejuice, Riggan in 2014’s Birdman, and so much more. Unsurprisingly, he has some impressive awards to back his celebrated career, including a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics Choice Award. And on top of being one of the most iconic actors of all time due to his ability to play any sort of role, he is also a father.

Michael shares one son, Sean, with the late-actress Caroline Williams. Michael and Caroline were married between 1982 and 1990 and welcomed Sean in 1983. Michael never remarried, but has been with his girlfriend, Marni Turner, since 2016. Read on to learn about Marni and Michael’s relationship as well as his marriage to Caroline.

Michael Keaton And Marni Turner

Michael and Marni have been linked since 2014, but very little is known about their relationship. They keep their private life under wraps, but have been spotted on a date night every so often, such as when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles in Dec. 2022. They also attended the 74th annual Emmy Awards that same year, but did not walk the carpet together. Michael took home the lead actor Emmy for his work in the miniseries Dopesick, and kissed Marni when his name was called.

Michael has not spoken publicly about his relationship, but he did give some relationship advice during his 2017 interview with Shortlist. “Being a gentleman is essential,” he said. “Being a gentleman with a woman is really… I guarantee you, even with women who like the bad boy thing, being a gentleman’s very attractive.”

“I’m not one to give out advice,” he continued. “Relationships are complicated. But if you’re authentic and you seek out authenticity, things will work out.”

Michael Keaton And Caroline Williams

As mentioned above, Michael and Caroline were married for eight years beginning in 1982. Caroline was an actress best known for her portrayal of Janet Mason Norris in Guiding Light from 1969 to 1975 and of Marcy Hill in the television series, Benson, from 1979 to 1981. She also starred in 1990s’ Mermaids and in 1991’s Switched at Birth. She left acting in 2003 after appearing in three episodes of Judging Amy.

In 2010, Michael revealed that he and Caroline remained in each other’s lives even after their separation. “She was a remarkable mom. Sean is the great guy he is because of her—we’ve always been tight, but now the bond’s even tighter,” he told ELLE.

Caroline died from complications of multiple myeloma (a cancer that comes from malignant plasma cells, per the American Cancer Society) in Feb. 2010. She was survived by her and Michael’s son as well as her sisters Kelly-Jo Dvareckas, Norma Liedtke, and Patti McWilliams.