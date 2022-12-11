Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos

Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.

The couple also accessorized their outfits with extra items. His included black framed glasses and hers included earrings and a necklace. He also seemed to be holding his phone for some of the time and neither one of them looked up at cameras.

Michael and Marni’s outing comes after he made headlines when his role as Bruce Wayne in the long awaited Beyond Batman film was scrapped due to restructuring and cost-cutting measures, according to Collider. He is still, however, set to reprise the same role in the upcoming film The Flash in six months. The movie is bring directed by Andy Muschietti, and it will also star actor Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash.

Michael’s steady career is a lot like his romance with Marni. The couple have reportedly been romantically linked for six years, but have been very private about their relationship. Before Marni entered his life, though, Michael was married to Caroline McWilliams, who died in 2010.

This isn’t the first time Michael and Marni have been photographed out and about together. Back in 2020, they were seen getting groceries and even dressed similarly. In Sept. 2022, he also brought Marni to the Emmy Awards and she looked radiant in a long white sleeveless dress. They were seen sitting together at a table and looked as happy as could be and when he won the Emmy for Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in the Hulu series Dopesick, he kissed the blonde beauty.