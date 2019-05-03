21 Sexiest Skin-Baring Met Gala Looks Of All-Time: Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé & More

The 2019 Met Gala is almost here, but before we see what impeccable fashion the famous attendees have up their sleeves, we’re reflecting on some of the sexiest ensembles to ever grace the red carpet at the annual event.

Plunging necklines, cut-outs and thigh-high slits, oh my! All of these sexy details have been spotted on dresses at the Met Gala over the year, and since the first Monday in May 2019 is right around the corner, we decided to take a look back at some of the sexiest skin-baring looks that have ever been spotted on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

As with any sexiest dresses list, you can expect one of Kris Jenner‘s daughters to be on it. This list is no exception. Kendall Jenner was practically naked when she attended the event in 2017. The model had all eyes on her when she showed up wearing a super sheer La Perla dress. The backless number had an opening down the front which ended at a small gathering of fabric on her hip. That slither of netting basically held the entire dress together as the gown then split again down to the floor. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star paired the look with matching netted heels and added a pop of color with a bold red lipstick.

But if you think Kendall was the first star to attend the Met Gala in a naked dress, you’d be mistaken! In 2015, Beyoncé absolutely slayed the red carpet in a see-through Givenchy gown. The fabric was completely sheer with the only coverage being from the colorful crystals that were expertly placed throughout the dress. Queen B paired the look with beige heels and pulled her hair into a high side ponytail.

But sheer fabrics aren’t the only way to show skin on the red carpet. Zoe Kravitz stunned at the 2018 Met Ball when she wore a lace one-shoulder Saint Laurent dress that was gathered at her hip before opening into a wide slit. But plenty other celebs have worn skin-baring looks to the Met Gala before – head up to the gallery above to see the sexiest looks!