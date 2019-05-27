Selena Gomez, Michelle Rodriguez, & More Celebs Stunning In Red, White, & Blue Bikinis Perfect For Memorial Day

Happy Memorial Day! In honor of the holiday kicking off summertime, we went through some of our favorite red, white, and blue bikini looks from celebs!

It’s officially summertime, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! It’s finally time to kick back, enjoy the sunshine, and lay out in some colorful bikinis. Since it’s Memorial Day, we thought it would be fitting to take a look at some of our favorite red, white, and blue bikinis looks on celebs! Most recently, we were obsessed with Selena Gomez’s red bikini.

The star rocked a bikini – aptly named the “Selena” – from her former executive assistant Theresa Mingus’ swimwear line, KRAHS Swim. Selena rocked the bold red swimsuit with confidence, and maybe that’s due to her having a hand in its design! The matching bottoms featured a high-rise design with a belt, and we can’t wait to rock the bikini this summer. It will be totally perfect for barbecues, laying out by the ocean, or just wearing underneath a cover-up!

“I did have a really good time designing,” Selena said in a video with Theresa about the process of collaborating with her friend. “It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt,” the actress, 26, said, continuing, “I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.” If it’s good enough for Sel, it’s good enough for us!

Another bikini look we loved recently was Padma Lakshmi’s blue bikini she rocked while enjoying the ocean with daughter Krishna, 9, on March 23. “About to head on a spring break adventure with #littlehands ✈️ #whichwaysthebeach #mommyandme,” the mother, 48, said in the caption of her Instagram post. Her simple blue string bikini is a classic design for going out into the water!

Be sure to check out the gallery above with all the red, white, and blue bikinis we’ve been obsessing over from stars lately!