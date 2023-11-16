Matt Rife’s Dating History: Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Lord and More

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Matt Rife (b. 1995) is making waves with his new comedy series! The 28-year-old’s new series, Matt Rife: Natural Selection, premiered on Netflix on November 15, 2023, and is already generating streams. Matt took to Instagram on the day of the premiere to promote the new series and asked his 6.2 million followers to tune in. “‘NATURAL SELECTION’ now on @netflix Go! Laugh! Cry! Hate! Leave it on in the background while you get h***! JUST STREAM IT!” he joked in the caption.

Amid the premiere of the new show, many of Matt’s fans are interested in his dating life, including his prior romance with Kate Beckinsale, 50. Keep reading to learn all about the comedian’s ex leading ladies and who he is dating now!

Kate Beckinsale

The Serendipity actress and Matt reportedly dated over five years ago, as reported by Page Six. At the time of their romance in 2017, Kate was 43 years old, while Matt was 21. Although their romance was relatively private, one year after their 2018 split, Matt made headlines for slamming Kate and Pete Davidson‘s then-relationship. During a March 2019 interview with TMZ, Matt encouraged Pete to “run” away from the now 50-year-old starlet.

He went on to seemingly warn the Saturday Night Live alum of Kate. “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy, I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship,” Matt said at the time. “I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”

In October of 2023, Matt backtracked on his comments to Pete and Kate and apologized to them via an interview with ELLE. “I gave the advice to be careful because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody [where] I unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible,” he explained. “And I always want people to, you know, protect their emotions and their personal feelings.” Matt said he was being a “petty a******” and that he wished he didn’t make the remark after all. “I regret saying that,” he said. “Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that.”

Jessica Lord

During that same interview with the fashion mag, Matt confirmed his romance with actress Jessica Lord, 25. When reading ELLE‘s question card on who his current flame is, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum confirmed “Jessica Lord!” Sources close to the couple told Page Six about the romance in July 2023. An insider said that although they are both busy with their careers, they make sure to find the time for each other “even if it takes long car rides for just a short period of time.”

On November 10, 2023, Jessica seemingly went Instagram official with Matt with a sexy new photo. “On our way,” she captioned the carousel of photos, along with a puzzle piece emoji. On the second slide of the post, the blonde beauty featured a snapshot of Matt’s hand on her thigh while on their car ride. She tagged him on the post and sent fans into a frenzy!

Lucy Hale

Prior to Jessica, Matt reportedly had a brief romance with Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale, 34. In July 2023, Page Six called Matt and Lucy’s romance a “fling” and noted that he had since moved on with Jessica. They also called his relationship with the 25-year-old “more serious” than his connection with Lucy.

Earlier in 2023, Matt also opened up about his experiences with dating during an interview with Esquire. “I kind of hate dating. I know I am just in my mid-to-late 20s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe, and is my peace,” he said at the time. “But when I’m touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it’s incredibly hard to maintain a relationship.”