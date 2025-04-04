When Is the Masters 2025? Date, Time & How to Watch

Image Credit: PGA TOUR

The Masters Tournament stands as one of golf’s most iconic and prestigious events, attracting the world’s best players in pursuit of the coveted Green Jacket. As the first major championship of the year, it holds a special place in the sport’s calendar — and in the hearts of golf fans everywhere.

Last year, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed the title, and he’s set to return in 2025 to defend his crown against top contenders from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf. Unfortunately, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will not be in attendance, as he recently underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

With the 2025 Masters just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know — from its rich legacy to this year’s schedule and how to watch from home.

What Is the Masters Tournament?

The Masters Tournament is an annual golf championship that began in 1934. It’s known for its rich traditions, most notably the awarding of the iconic Green Jacket to the winner.

Where Is the Masters Tournament Played?

The annual golf championship is held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia

Unlike other major golf tournaments that rotate venues, the Masters is always played at Augusta National, known for its pristine course and iconic landmarks like Amen Corner.

When Is the 2025 Masters?

The 2025 Masters Tournament — the 89th edition and the first of the year’s four men’s major golf championships — is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 10, through Sunday, April 13, 2025. The tournament week begins with practice rounds and special events starting on Monday, April 7, leading up to the official competition rounds.

Tee times have yet to be set.

How to Watch the 2025 Masters

Golf fans will have plenty of ways to follow the 2025 Masters from home. ESPN will provide live coverage of the first two rounds, while Masters.com, the Masters app, and the Masters YouTube page will offer streaming of featured groups and iconic holes — including those in Amen Corner. Coverage of the third and final rounds will shift to CBS.

For streaming, Paramount+ subscribers can watch the weekend rounds live, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action from Augusta.