Kim Kardashian Reveals Tiny Waist In Tight Leather Pants & 30 Times The KarJenners Rocked The Look

Kim Kardashian loves showing off her famously curvy figure in sexy skintight outfits & she did just that when she wore leather pants on Oct. 29.

If there’s one look Kim Kardashian loves, it’s definitely leather. The 39-year-old mother-of-four was out in Los Angeles on October 29 when she showed off her curvaceous figure in a pair of super high-waisted black Helmut Lang Straight Leg Patent Leather Trousers. Kim’s leather pants were tight at the top and at the thighs, cinching in her tiny waist, while the rest of the pant legs were a bit baggier. Tucked into her bottoms was a skintight white ribbed T-shirt, as she accessorized with Tom Ford Ft0709 Whyat Sunglasses and a pair of Yeezy Python Ankle Booties. She perfectly pulls off the tight leather pants look and has tried out the trend on multiple occasions.

She previously tried the look on Sept. 25, when she threw on a pair of high-waisted, skintight black Helmut Lang Masc Leather Trousers, which were fitted on her thighs and waist, but were wide-leg from her knees down. She styled her pants with a sleeveless, form-fitting black crop top, which showed off a hint of her abs, and accessorized with a simple pair of black studded ankle-strap heels.

While Kim can always be spotted in some sort of leather, this is not the first time the rest of the Kardashian gang has rocked the sexy material. In fact, all of the KarJenner sisters have worn sexy leather looks before, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. One sister who loves wearing leather is Kendall Jenner, 23. The supermodel loves to dress down leather pants and during New York Fashion Week, she rocked a slew of different leather pants. On Sept. 11, she rocked a black Raf Simons x Peter De Potter T-Shirt styled with gray snakeskin Stand Studio Rina Pants and a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner Sneakers.

From Kim to Kourtney, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, as well as Kendall, Kylie, 22, and Kris, 63, the KarJenners are always rocking leather and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their sexy looks!