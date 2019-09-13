Fashion
Kim Kardashian Slays In Skintight Leather Outfit — Plus: More Of Her Sexy Leather Looks

Kim Kardashian
Evening/Weekend Editor

Kim K looked super sexy in an all-black leather ensemble as she exited a hotel in New York City to head to a taping of ABC’s ‘The View’!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is GOALS! The mom of four slayed in a head-to-toe black leather outfit as she departed her New York City hotel for an appearance on The View on Thursday, September 12. The seriously ’90s look consisted of a skintight croc embossed tank, which highlighted her torso and accentuated her bust. She paired the top with a bootcut leather pant, which covered her shoes and were perfectly fitted throughout her thighs. The pants were tightly cinched with a closure, pulling in Kim’s waist and exaggerating her hips. She accessorized with a bold pair of black sunglasses, and sported her hair pin straight and parted in the middle.

Leather seems to be a go-to for the Keeping Up star lately, as she recently sported another black, head-to-toe leather outfit for a dinner date with husband Kanye West at trendy West Hollywood eatery Craig’s. For that occasion, she rocked another croc embossed tank by Tom Ford, and a skinny pair of Vex leather leggings and a sexy strappy sandal, while Kanye opted for a black t-shirt and jeans. She opted to wear her hair sleek and straight once again, showing off her extension-less bob.

Kim sported a similar pair of leather pants, though with more of a straight leg cut, while out for dinner with La La Anthony on Wednesday, September 11 at NYC’s Milos where the ladies also ran into Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson. Kim paired the high waisted paints with a completely sheer plunging halter top with nothing underneath, flip flop inspired sandals and a sleek pulled-back bun.

Leather pants have been a longtime favorite of her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie was also rocking a head-to-toe leather look at NYFW recently, which perhaps inspired Kim with the wider pant leg style vs. her go-to leggings.

Kim is currently at New York Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of her latest beauty collection, KKW Beauty x Winnie Harlow. The reality star is teaming up with the model for a limited edition line of products, and the ladies are celebrating with a launch party at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday, September 12.