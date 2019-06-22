11 Times Kim Kardashian Made Sweats Sexy By Pairing Them With Bodysuits, Crop Tops & More

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to be able to make sweatshirts and sweatpants look totally chic! The reality star has proven countless times that she can be comfy AND sexy all at the same time.

Kim Kardashian has developed quite a unique sense of style over the years, and recently, she’s been stepping out in sweats quite often. Of course, sweatshirts and sweatpants look completely different on Kim Kardashian than they do on the average person, and that’s because she’s learned to style them up in super sexy ways. One of Kim’s favorite looks is pairing baggy sweatpants with tight bodysuits. This allows her to show off her curves and slim figure, while also keeping comfy on her bottom half. By often pairing the looks with heels, she’s been able to dress up the sweats even more, too.

Another way Kim has dressed up her sweatpants is by pairing them with a crop top. Earlier this year, she stepped out to film Keeping Up The Kardashians by wearing a tight bandeau bra top with a pair of sweats. Her abs and cleavage were on full display in the look, but she didn’t have to worry about the struggles of wearing a dress or tight pants. Kim has also made sweatshirts look sexy, which she does by wearing them with tight spandex shorts. This way, her backside and legs are front and center, while she’s able to keep warm on her top half.

This casual but sexy style was definitely inspired by Kim’s husband, Kanye West’s, fashion sense and Yeezy line, but Kim has taken it to a whole new level! Of course the combinations aren’t all that easy for the average person to master, but Kim definitely does it well.

