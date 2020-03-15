Gallery
19 Times Kim Kardashian Made Sweats Sexy With Tight Tops & More

Kim Kardashian arrives at her DASH store in West Hollywood, CA. Kim channels the Matrix in her long leather trench-coat and shades while wearing items from Yeezy Season 6. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1655553 070218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mother, Reality Star, Entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, kills it in a fresh-face as she steps out for errands in a noir colored fit. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. The two A Listers made a swift exit to their car before being mobbed by paps. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian leaves a Calabasas office in a revealing top, sweatpants and a pair of Adidas Yeezys. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Only Kim Kardashian could make sweats look so good! The reality star often steps out in sweatpants and sweatshirts, but she dresses them up to make sure they look totally chic.

Kim Kardashian has developed quite a unique sense of style over the years, and recently, she’s been stepping out in sweats quite often. Of course, sweatshirts and sweatpants look completely different on Kim Kardashian than they do on the average person, and that’s because she’s learned to style them up in super sexy ways. One of Kim’s favorite looks is pairing baggy sweatpants with tight bodysuits. This allows her to show off her curves and slim figure, while also keeping comfy on her bottom half. By often pairing the looks with heels, she’s been able to dress up the sweats even more, too.

Another way Kim has dressed up her sweatpants is by pairing them with a crop top. Earlier this year, she stepped out to film Keeping Up The Kardashians by wearing a tight bandeau bra top with a pair of sweats. Her abs and cleavage were on full display in the look, but she didn’t have to worry about the struggles of wearing a dress or tight pants. Kim has also made sweatshirts look sexy, which she does by wearing them with tight spandex shorts. This way, her backside and legs are front and center, while she’s able to keep warm on her top half.

This casual but sexy style was definitely inspired by Kim’s husband, Kanye West’s, fashion sense and Yeezy line, but Kim has taken it to a whole new level! Of course the combinations aren’t all that easy for the average person to master, but Kim definitely does it well.

