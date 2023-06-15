Kim Cattrall’s Husband: All About Her 3 Marriages, Current Partner & More Romances

Kim Cattrall is an actress best known for playing Samantha Jones on ‘Sex and the City’

The Emmy-nominated star makes a shocking cameo on the second season of ‘And Just Like That’

She’s been married three times and is in a long-term relationship

Kim Cattrall gave Sex and the City fans a huge treat when she revealed she will be making a cameo on the show’s spinoff, And Just Like That, for its second season. The news, which she announced on her Instagram in June 2023, came as a shock, as she had previously written off returning to the show amid her feud with the show’s lead, Sarah Jessica Parker. While the actress reportedly didn’t film with her co-stars, Kim still managed to make her upcoming return the talk of the town, as fans are clamoring for more of the fun, free-willed, sex-positive Samantha.

While her character on the show was quite amorous with a bevy of bedroom partners, Kim’s personal life paints a different picture. The star was married three times and has currently been dating her boyfriend, Russell Thomas, since 2016. “It’s hard work. It’s not easy. You meet this person and the work is just begun but it’s not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life,” she said of her relationship with Russell to People. “So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you’re alive,” Kim added.

Keep reading to find out more about Russell and the three men Kim previously called “husband,” below.

Larry Davis

Kim was a 21-year-old actress when she tied the knot with Larry Davis, a Canadian writer. However, their union was short-lived as they parted ways merely two years after their 1977 wedding. The marriage was officially annulled as well.

Andre J. Lyson

After her first marriage was annulled, Kim discovered a love connection with Andre J. Lyson, a German architect. They eventually exchanged vows in 1982. Kim embraced the new chapter of her life as she relocated to Frankfurt.

However, as Kim continued to juggle her time between Germany and the United States, where she was finding success with films such as Porky’s and Mannequin, the long distance eventually took its toll. After seven years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 1989.

Mark Levinson

For her next marriage act, Kim found and fell in love with music engineer Mark Levinson. In 1998, they exchanged vows and lived as husband and wife for six years. They even wrote a book together called “Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm,” which was published in 2002. It was only two years later that they decided to go their separate ways, however. Their divorce was finalized in 2004.

Russell Thomas

Kim certainly appears to be living her best life with her current beau Russell. According to the star, finding a partner later in life was a huge win, as she recently opened up about dating after age 40. “I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality,” she told People. “So for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun.”

Now, she’s focusing on creating a meaningful life with her partner. “So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you’re alive,” Kim told the outlet.

She had also previously gushed about Russell to the news source in 2020. “We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver,” said Kim, who met Russell when he worked at the BBC in 2016. “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!”