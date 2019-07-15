7 Times The KarJenners Showed Off Their Legs In Sexy Thigh-High Boots — See Pics

The KarJenners are always rocking sexy outfits & one look the sisters absolutely love is high boots that show off their amazing legs!

When it comes to the Kardashians and Jenners‘ style, they are always starting new trends and rocking sexy outfits, but one trend they absolutely love is high boots. All of the girls have tried out the shoe trend in their own unique ways, and we rounded up all the times the sisters have rocked the look and killed it. Khloe Kardashian, 35, rocks the look quite often, and just yesterday, on July 14, when she headed to Kanye West’s Sunday Service. Khloe opted to wear a pair of skintight nude biker shorts, which could barely be seen, as a massive oversized white button-down shirt covered them. Khloe opted to wear the baggy shirt as a dress, considering the back hung down lower than the front, and topped her entire look off with a pair of over-the-knee slouchy white leather heeled boots. She accessorized her look with big diamond hoop earrings and a small gray Hermes Birkin Bag.

Aside from Khloe, her older sisters, Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 40, have also tried the trend many times. Kim usually rocks the high boots with a pair of skintight leggings or pants, and sometimes even rocks a pair with a long dress, where you can barely even see the boots. Kourtney on the other hand, doesn’t wear them as much as her sisters, but has tried the trend in the past with an oversized sweatshirt or T-shirt that she’s worn as a dress, paired with thigh-high boots.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s little sis, Kendall Jenner, 23, has tried the trend on multiple occasions. The supermodel is always ahead of the trends and she looked super chic when she was out and about in New York City on June 19, wearing a cute little spaghetti strap, cheetah print Reformation Rouen Dress which was also super short. She paired the mini dress with a cool pair of black leather knee-high Stuart Weitzman Milla Boots, making the outfit super edgy, and rocked a pair of gold Iris Jewelry Rectangular Earrings, and her go-to pair of Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses. Since then, she tried out the trend a second time recently, when she headed to Craig’s in Los Angeles for Larsa Pippen’s birthday dinner on June 29. For the occasion, she rocked a long-sleeve silk black button-down shirt dress, which was super short. She paired the frock with a pair of knee-high black patent leather boots, a bedazzled Area x Bertoni 1949 Ling Ling Bag, black Alain Mikli X Alexandre Vauthier Edwidge Jeweled Sunglasses, and a massive pair of green hoop earrings.

Despite all of her sisters rocking the trend, Kylie, 21, rarely rocks over-the-knee boots anymore, even though she used to wear them out all the time. We rounded up all of the times the KarJenners tried out the thigh-high boots trend and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.