Khloe Kardashian turned heads on Oct. 15 when she stepped out for lunch with older sister Kim Kardashian and wore a flattering outfit that showed off her incredible figure.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is looking better than ever and her latest outing with sister Kim Kardashian, 38, proved it! The mother-of-one showed up to get lunch at Malibu Farm Pier Cafe on Oct. 15 with her elder sibling in a gray snakeskin jacket, tight black pants, and matching black thigh-high boots and it was definitely impressive. She topped the look off with sunglasses and nude-colored makeup as she let her long wavy blonde locks down. Kim also looked great during the memorable moment in a tight brown long-sleeved turtleneck top and light brown leather pants while keeping her hair tied back.

Khloe and Kim’s latest outing comes just under a week after Khloe showed off a different appealing look during another outing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a form-fitting burgundy dress and velvet thigh-high boots during a trip to Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills, CA on Oct. 9 and it was every bit as flattering on her as her recent outfit.

When Khloe’s not spending time on her own or with friends and sisters, she’s spending it with her closest family member, her one-year-old daughter True. She took the tot out to a bookstore in Calabasas, CA on Oct. 12 and it was one of the cutest mother-daughter outings we’ve ever seen! Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl was happily in her mom’s arms while carrying an Elmo doll and wearing a little white dress as Khloe, who was dressed in a black jacket and leggings, held a Barnes & Noble bag in her hand.

We look forward to seeing more pics of Khloe embracing her single life in the future. Her confidence and beauty shines with every outing and we’re thrilled for her!