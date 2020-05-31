Justin Bieber’s 17 Hottest Shirtless Pics Showing Off His Tattoos & Muscles

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber looks good shirtless, and he’s never been shy about stripping his shirt off while out and about in public!

Justin Bieber doesn’t need a shirt to feel confident while being photographed. The singer has proved this by posting tons of shirtless photos on social media, partaking in many shirtless shoots, and even hitting the streets and stage without his shirt on over the years. When Justin takes his shirt off during a live performance, his fans go absolutely wild, so we don’t blame him for feeding into the frenzy! The 26-year-old has put a lot of effort into working out and staying in shape over the years, too, so it makes sense for him to want to show off his buff muscles.

In addition to his muscular figure, Justin also boasts a number of tattoos all over his chest and arms. He’s very proud of the artwork on his body, so he likes to show off the designs as much as possible, as well. From hitting the beach, to beating the heat during a stroll down the street, Justin has put his shirtless, tattooed body on full display in front of paparazzi plenty of times, and doesn’t shy away from being photographed on these occasions. Recently, he’s also been posting a number of TikTok videos on the Internet, which show him dancing without a shirt on.

Over Memorial Day Weekend in 2020, Justin was photographed while heading to play a game of basketball with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, by his side. Hailey had a lot of skin on display in her short shorts and matching crop top, while Justin went shirtless in his red, baggy shorts. His Calvin Klein underwear was peeking through the top of the shorts, as well. Justin has modeled for the brand in the past, so he’s no stranger to showing off his Calvins!

