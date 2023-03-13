Judd Hirsch’s Wives: Meet His Wife, Kathryn, & Two Exes, Bonnie & Elisa

Judd Hirsch, 87, has enjoyed a 50-year career in the television and film industry and has played some iconic parts, including Alex Rieger in the hit sitcom Taxi, psychiatrist Dr. Berger in 1980’s Ordinary People, Helinger in 2001’s A Beautiful Mind, and most recently, Uncle Boris in 2022’s The Fablemans. During his impressive career, he has earned two Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and two Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominations. His two Oscar nominations made history, as they set a new record for the longest gap between Oscar nominations for one person: 42 years. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Ordinary People in 1981 and was up for the same award at the 95th Annual Academy Awards for The Fablemans.

Judd hasn’t enjoyed all his success alone; he has been married three times in his lifetime. He was first married to Elisa Sadaune between 1963 and 1967, and then to Bonni Sue Chalkin between 1992 and 2005. After that, he married actress Kathryn Danielle. Learn about the star’s marriages below.

Elisa Sadaune

Judd married Elisa in 1963, but little is known about their marriage because it was so long ago. Elisa is not in the industry, so her life has remained out of the spotlight. Judd and Elisa birthed one child during their marriage: a son named Alex Hirsch in 1966. Alex is a music producer who has three credits on his IMDb page. During a 2009 interview, Judd recalled that he knew Alex was musically gifted with a “strange ability” when he was quite young.

Bonni Sue Chalkin

Once again, the marriage between Judd and Bonnie Sue Chalkin was kept very private, so little is known about their romance. The Independence Day star married the fashion designer in 1992 and they went on to have two children. The couple welcomed a daughter, Montana, in 1994 and a son, London, a few years later. Neither has followed their father’s footsteps into the acting world.

Kathryn Danielle

Judd is currently married to actress Kathryn Danielle, although it’s not clear when they got hitched. Kathryn has been acting professionally since 1990, according to IMDb, and is still active, as she has three upcoming credits. She’s mostly appeared on television shows and in short films, such as two episodes of The Young and the Restless and two episodes of Mr. Robot.

The duo never had kids together. They last made headlines for putting their six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home in Napanoch, N.Y. on the market for $4.49 million. The gorgeous abode sits on 77 acres of land. The land was originally purchased by the actor in 1983 for $56,000, according to the New York Post, and included 44 acres of ground, which he eventually expanded. He then built the 5,600-square-foot home from scratch.