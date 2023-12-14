Jon Pardi’s Wife: Meet Summer Duncan & Learn More About Their Family

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jon Pardi has led an inspiring love story with his wife, Summer Duncan, over the years. The loving couple said “I do” in 2020 and have since started their own family. Although they are fairly private about their life together, they have opened up about how they met and how their love story has developed over the years on numerous occasions.

“Summer was love at first sight for the first time ever in my life,” the country singer told PEOPLE in 2020. “She was the first girl I’ve ever dated where I felt like she had my back and that we really are a team.”

Find out more about Summer and her life with Jon below.

How Did Jon and Summer Meet?

Jon and Summer first met in 2017, when she was introduced to him through a hairstyling client who was also a friend of his mother. “Long story short, Jon’s mom sent him my number,” Summer told PEOPLE in 2020. “He was performing in my hometown, and he called me and invited me to the show. I was in Las Vegas so I said, ‘Maybe next time you’re in town.’ Obviously, I wasn’t aware of how tour life worked so he came back with, ‘How about I fly you to Denver next week?’”

Summer is a Hairdresser

Summer, who is from Clovis, CA, works as a professional hairdresser. She reportedly worked in the field in Clovis for 13 years and had her own business called the Tangled Salon and Spa in Fresno, California. Her career led her to Jon after her client, Ellen Moxley, insist she meet him.

“I have been a hairstylist for 13 years, and with that, you become family with your clients, so they know all the good, bad and ugly of your life,” Summer told PEOPLE in 2020. “My client Ellen Moxley has been lifelong friends with Jon’s mom, and after a few of my failed attempts at dating, she called one day to tell me about a guy she knew very well from California.”

Jon and Summer Connected Right Away

“Within the first five minutes of meeting Jon, it was game over for me,” Summer also previously told PEOPLE. “I texted my mom, ‘Sell my house, sell my car, send my dog.’” Jon also felt the same and said it was “love at first sight” and their bond was immediately apparent.

“Summer is stunningly beautiful to look at, but that doesn’t compare with her heart and how caring she is. We have the most fun together — in any situation — and we laugh constantly,” Jon told the outlet.

When Did Jon and Summer Get Married?

Jon and Summer announced their engagement in 2019, after the talented musician popped the question on stage during his Heartache Medication tour. Jon previously revealed he asked Summer’s parents to stay an extra night when they were visiting them in Nashville, because he already had plans to propose. “We even kept it a secret from her mom because I didn’t want all her friends from back home showing up, and she’d be like, ‘Why’s everybody here?’ It worked out great,” Jon revealed.

Jon and Summer, who appears in his music video for “Heartache Medication,” had their wedding on November 21, 2020, at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They had originally planned to wed in Montana in early 2020, but had to postpone due to the COVID pandemic.

“We had a friend who was married at Saddle Woods last year, and when we walked into their wedding, Jon was like, ‘This is the most amazing wedding and venue ever,’ ” Summer told PEOPLE. “So when we had to cancel our destination wedding, they were naturally the first venue we called when we knew we had to keep things closer to home. There’s never a right time in 2020 to get married, so after all the planning and replanning we were just happy we got to do it.”

Do Jon and Summer Have Kids?

After they got hitched, Jon and Summer welcomed a baby girl named Presley Fawn in February 2023. They announced Summer’s pregnancy in September 2022 and released a statement about their excitement. “I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!” Jon said. “I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world,” Summer added.

The adorable little girl made an appearance with her parents at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate an early Christmas in November. The proud mom and dad took to social media to share a video of the memorable moment.