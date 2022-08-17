Jennifer Lopez’s Sisters: Everything to Know About Leslie & Lynda

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most iconic singers and actresses of the past 30 years. The Bronx-born star has both an older sister Leslie, 56, and a younger sis Lynda, 51. The sisters are clearly all super close, and both Leslie and Lynda surprised the singer when they recorded a video segment for her when she appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002. Lynda revealed she had been surprised to see so many people that were fans of her “goofball sister,” and they also provided some insight into Jennifer’s childhood. “As a kid, Jen was the ringleader. Anything that was concocted was usually her idea,” Leslie said.

While J.Lo is a superstar, both of her sisters clearly think of her as family first, and then a star. While they joke, it’s clear that they’re a tight-knit family. “She’s a famous movie star to all of you, but not to me. She’s still my sister. Still my little pain in the butt sister,” Leslie said. “Jen, you’re just a great sister, and we’re very proud of you, and we love you. My family loves you.” Find out everything you need to know about J.Lo’s sisters here.

Leslie Lopez

While Jennifer is an international star, her big sister is much more private than she is. Despite giving an interview to Oprah Winfrey in the early 2000s, it seems like Leslie prefers to stay private. Given that J.Lo is a pop icon, it should come as no surprise that she comes from a musical family. Leslie’s Instagram bio says that she’s also a musician. Jennifer has occasionally shared photos of her sis on her Instagram. She posted a black-and-white picture with both Leslie and Lynda to celebrate International Women’s Day in 2022. “Each and every day I am inspired by so many talented, incredible and amazing women,” she wrote.

Even though Leslie has mostly kept to herself, she did dabble in a little bit of acting, when she played an opera singer in the 2021 film The Man In The Attic. She also appeared alongside both her sisters and her son Brendon Scholl for the 2020 short Draw With Me, per IMDb. Other than Brendon, Leslie has another child, but not much is readily available about them. Jennifer did celebrate her nephew being selected as a leader for the Global Young Leaders Conference in a 2017 Instagram. ” I couldn’t be more proud!!! Brendan is strong and smart and loving and a obviously a leader,” she wrote.

Lynda Lopez

Jennifer’s younger sister Lynda is no stranger to the spotlight, but she’s taken a very different career path than her sister. She’s dabbled in acting, narrating some video shorts in the 90s, as well as appearing alongside her sisters in Draw With Me, per IMDb. She’s also done some producing work alongside her sister and even worked as J.Lo’s assistant on her hit movie Hustlers.

Despite her entertainment credits, Lynda is primarily a journalist. Early in her career, she was a VJ on MTV. She’s been a style and entertainment correspondent for a bunch of different TV shows, as well as a radio DJ. She was also a daytime anchor for a few different morning news programs, including Good Day New York and a weekend news anchor for My 9 for some time. More recently, she edited an essay collection by a wide variety of writers called AOC: The Fearless Rise And Powerful Resonance Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which features different writers’ pieces reflecting on New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.