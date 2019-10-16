Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian & 10 More Celebs Trying The Retro Hair Flip – Fall’s Hottest Trend

One of the hottest hair trends that all of the celebs are loving lately is the retro hair flip & everyone from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez has been rocking the look!

The retro hair flip is the biggest trend of the season and the half-up half-down hairstyle is perfect for any occasion – whether it’s dressed up or dressed down. Jennifer Lopez, 50, has been trying out the look a lot recently and she just wore her honey blonde highlighted hair slicked back in the front, with the back of her hair and the ends flipped up. She rocked the look on Sept. 8, and most recently she tried it out with extensions on the Versace Spring 2020 runway during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 29. Her hair was done by longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, of course, who also does Kim Kardashian’s, 38, hair.

Ever since Kim chopped off all of her hair into a sleek short bob, she has been rocking the hairstyle to a bunch of different events. She opted to wear her half up half down look to her friend, Larsa Pippen’s birthday dinner at Craig’s in LA on June 29. Her hair was done by Chris as well, who slicked back the top of her hair and put the top layers into a high ponytail that sat atop her head. The entire bottoms were flipped up. Since then, she’s been rocking the look on multiple occasions and is slaying the look.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, has also been rocking the half-up hairstyle a bunch of different ways. Whether she’s rocking the flipped up ends or two pigtails, she has been seriously loving the retro look. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, 22, also started trying the trend when she dyed her hair blonde a few months ago, and now that she has jet black hair, she’s been trying out new styles.

Sophie Turner, 23, tried the trend at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix film premiere in London on May 22, when she slicked the top layer of her hair back into a gelled half-up pony, with the rest of her blonde hair down in a gorgeous blowout, done by stylist, Christian Wood, using Wella products. There have been so many other celebs looking amazing while trying out the retro hair trend and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!