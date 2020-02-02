Jennifer Lopez: See Her Hottest Performance Looks Of All-Time Ahead Of Super Bowl

As Jennifer Lopez gears up to take the stage at the 2020 Super Bowl, we’re looking back at some of her hottest onstage looks of all-time — from award shows to live concerts and more!

Millions of eyes will be on Jennifer Lopez, 50, when she performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 2, 2020. This may be her biggest stage ever, but Jennifer is, of course, no stranger to performing for big crowds. Over the years, she’s performed at just about every award show, as well as on daytime and nighttime talk shows, and in arenas and stadiums around the world. J.Lo always looks incredible when she hits the stage, and has worn quite a number of memorable ensembles while entertaining the crowds throughout her career.

In 2019, Jennifer performed on an episode of the Today Show, and she wore different outfits to sing different songs during her set. One of the looks was a sequined silver mini dress. The dress was one-shouldered, and featured cutouts across her stomach and chest, which put her chiseled abs on full display. Another look from the show was a pair of high-waisted, sequined black pants, which she paired with a bra top that was visible through the open style of her matching jacket. Again, her abs were front and center in the look!

During the 2019 Grammy Awards, Jennifer performed a tribute to Motown, and she looked incredible while doing it. The now-50-year-old wore a plunging, beaded bodysuit, which hugged every inch of her toned figure. She paired the skimpy look with black boots and sequined tights. Gorgeous!

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Jennifer’s hottest photos of all-time! The Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Halftime Show likely taking place at some point in the 8:00 hour.