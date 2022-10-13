Halloween Movies Streaming: Top Picks On Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & More

In the age of streaming, so many Halloween movies can be enjoyed from home, rather than having to go to the movie theater. Fans of spooky season can indulge in candy while watching their favorite Halloween films leading up to (and even after) October 31. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video all offer great collections of spooky and scary movies. There’s classic favorites like Ghostbuters and Chucky, plus new releases like Halloween Ends and Hocus Pocus 2, that can be watched on these streaming services. Here’s our top picks for the best Halloween movies that are available to stream now!

Netflix

It’s not surprising that Netflix has a great lineup of Halloween movies at their disposal. If you want something very scary, you can check out It, the film adaptation of Stephen King‘s horror novel. But if you’re looking for something light-hearted, then you’re better off watching Hubie Halloween, the comedy flick starring Adam Sandler. Here are the best Halloween movies streaming on Netflix.

It

Hubie Halloween

The Fear Street Trilogy

The Conjuring 2

The Babysitter

Hush

The Munsters

Disney+

One of the most iconic Halloween movies of all time, Hocus Pocus, is available to stream on Disney+. So is the new sequel film that features the returns of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters! Disney+ also offers all four Halloweentown movies plus the Oscar nominated animated flick Coco. Here are the best Halloween movies streaming on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2

Halloweentown

Coco

Frankenweenie

Twitches

Girl Vs. Monster

The Haunted Mansion

Hulu

Hulu has got some great choices in their Halloween movie library. The top pick is definitely Ghostbuters, arguably one of the most popular supernatural movies of all time. Ghostbusters II is on Hulu as well. Fans of animated movies can try Hotel Transylvania, featuring the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, and Selena Gomez. Hulu also has old Halloween classics like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Blair Witch Project. Here are the best Halloween movies streaming on Hulu.

Ghostbusters

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Monster House

The Blair Witch Project

Hotel Transylvania

Hellraiser

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Amazon Prime

Some of the newest popular Halloween movies are on Amazon Prime Video, including the 2021 Candyman remake. The sequel to A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt is on Prime Video, too. The animated Addams Family movies are on Amazon’s streaming service as well. Here are the best Halloween movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Candyman

A Quiet Place Part II

House on Haunted Hill

The Addams Family

Fright Night

The Descent

House

Peacock

On Oct. 14, Peacock will start streaming Halloween Ends, the final installment of the Michael Myers franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards. A few more Halloween movies are on Peacock, but not all of them. Peacock also has almost the entire Chucky franchise in their horror catalog. Here are the best Halloween movies streaming on Peacock.