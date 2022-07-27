What’s Coming To Netflix In August 2022: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3, ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy & More

The content coming to Netflix in August 2022 is worth staying indoors for. For starters, you have new seasons of hit television series such as Never Have I Ever and Locke & Key, plus the debuts of highly-anticipated shows like The Sandman. Netflix will also add beloved classic films including Footloose, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy (with Tobey Maguire) is also coming to the streaming giant. Here’s the full list of shows and movies that will available to stream on Netflix in August 2022.
August 1
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars (Season 13)
Polly Pocket (Season 4: Part 2)
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear (Season 29-30)
The Town
Woman in Gold
August 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
August 3
Buba
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99
Don’t Blame Karma!
Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)
August 4
Lady Tamara
KAKEGURUI TWIN
Super Giant Robot Brothers
Wedding Season
August 5
Carter
Darlings
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Sandman
Skyfall
August 6
Reclaim
August 7
Riverdale (Season 6)
August 8
Code Name: Emperor
Team Zenko Go (Season 2)
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad
The Nice Guys
August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
Heartsong
Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)
Instant Dream Home
Iron Chef Brazil
Locke & Key (Season 3)
School Tales The Series
August 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
August 12
13: The Musical
A Model Family
Day Shift
Never Have I Ever (Season 3)
August 15
Ancient Aliens (Season 4)
Deepa & Anoop
Learn to Swim
August 16
Untold (Volume 2)
August 17
High Heat
Junior Baking Show (Season 6)
Look Both Ways
Royalteen
Unsuspicious
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)
Inside the Mind of a Cat
Tekken: Bloodline
August 19
The Cuphead Show! (Part 2)
Echoes
The Girl in the Mirror
Glow Up (Season 4)
Kleo
The Next 365 Days
August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar
August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep
August 24
Lost Ollie
Mo
Queer Eye: Brazil
Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
Selling The OC
Under Fire
Watch Out, We’re Mad
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)
History 101 (Season 2)
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
That’s Amor
August 26
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
Loving Adults
Ludik
Me Time
Seoul Vibe
August 29
Under Her Control
Mighty Express (Season 7)
August 30
I AM A KILLER (Season 3)
August 31
Club América vs Club América
Family Secrets
I Came By