What’s Coming To Netflix In August 2022: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3, ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy & More

New shows like 'The Sandman' and classic films like 'Footloose' are also coming to Netflix in August 2022. See the full list here.

By:
July 27, 2022 10:35AM EDT
Never Have I Ever
Image Credit: sabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix/Everett Collection

The content coming to Netflix in August 2022 is worth staying indoors for. For starters, you have new seasons of hit television series such as Never Have I Ever and Locke & Key, plus the debuts of highly-anticipated shows like The Sandman. Netflix will also add beloved classic films including Footloose, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy (with Tobey Maguire) is also coming to the streaming giant. Here’s the full list of shows and movies that will available to stream on Netflix in August 2022.

'Never Have I Ever'
‘Never Have I Ever’ (Photo: Isabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix/Everett Collection)

August 1

28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars (Season 13)
Polly Pocket (Season 4: Part 2)
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear (Season 29-30)
The Town
Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

August 3

Buba
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99
Don’t Blame Karma!
Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)

August 4

Lady Tamara
KAKEGURUI TWIN
Super Giant Robot Brothers
Wedding Season

Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 3’ (Photo: Sony Pictures/Everett Collection)

August 5

Carter
Darlings
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Sandman
Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim

August 7

Riverdale (Season 6)

August 8

Code Name: Emperor
Team Zenko Go (Season 2)

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad
The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
Heartsong
Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)
Instant Dream Home
Iron Chef Brazil
Locke & Key (Season 3)
School Tales The Series

August 11

Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

August 12

13: The Musical
A Model Family
Day Shift
Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

The Sandman
‘The Sandman’ (Photo: Netflix)

August 15

Ancient Aliens (Season 4)
Deepa & Anoop
Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold (Volume 2)

August 17

High Heat
Junior Baking Show (Season 6)
Look Both Ways
Royalteen
Unsuspicious

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)
Inside the Mind of a Cat
Tekken: Bloodline

August 19

The Cuphead Show! (Part 2)
Echoes
The Girl in the Mirror
Glow Up (Season 4)
Kleo
The Next 365 Days

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

August 24

Lost Ollie
Mo
Queer Eye: Brazil
Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
Selling The OC
Under Fire
Watch Out, We’re Mad

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)
History 101 (Season 2)
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
That’s Amor

August 26

Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
Loving Adults
Ludik
Me Time
Seoul Vibe

August 29

Under Her Control
Mighty Express (Season 7)

August 30

I AM A KILLER (Season 3)

August 31

Club América vs Club América
Family Secrets
I Came By

