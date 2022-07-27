What’s Coming To Netflix In August 2022: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3, ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy & More

The content coming to Netflix in August 2022 is worth staying indoors for. For starters, you have new seasons of hit television series such as Never Have I Ever and Locke & Key, plus the debuts of highly-anticipated shows like The Sandman. Netflix will also add beloved classic films including Footloose, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy (with Tobey Maguire) is also coming to the streaming giant. Here’s the full list of shows and movies that will available to stream on Netflix in August 2022.

August 1

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars (Season 13)

Polly Pocket (Season 4: Part 2)

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear (Season 29-30)

The Town

Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

View Related Gallery Spider-Man Stars Then & Now: See Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, & More From Their First Movie To Today SPIDER-MAN, Tobey Maguire, 2002, (c) Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

August 3

Buba

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99

Don’t Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)

August 4

Lady Tamara

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

August 5

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Sandman

Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim

August 7

Riverdale (Season 6)

August 8

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go (Season 2)

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad

The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key (Season 3)

School Tales The Series

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

August 12

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

August 15

Ancient Aliens (Season 4)

Deepa & Anoop

Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold (Volume 2)

August 17

High Heat

Junior Baking Show (Season 6)

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

August 19

The Cuphead Show! (Part 2)

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror

Glow Up (Season 4)

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

August 24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling The OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We’re Mad

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)

History 101 (Season 2)

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

That’s Amor

August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

August 29

Under Her Control

Mighty Express (Season 7)

August 30

I AM A KILLER (Season 3)

August 31

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By