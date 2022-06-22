What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2022: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2, ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 & More

Netflix is giving us a summer to remember. Thrilling television shows and films will be available to watch on the streaming giant in July 2022. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will kick off the month with two episodes that are a total of around 4 hours long. That, as well as classic films like Mean Girls and GoodFellas, should keep people busy through the 4th of July Weekend. Later in the month, the highly-anticipated fourth season of Virgin River comes out. Plus, new shows like Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris and movies like The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Persuasion with Dakota Johnson will debut over the course of the month. Take a look at the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022:

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle from Another World

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How To Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

July 13

Big Timber season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak

July 20

Bad Exorcist seasons 1-2

Virgin River season 4

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5

July 22

Blown Away season 3

The Gray Man

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 5

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 4

Dream Home Makeover season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde season 2

July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

July 31

The Wretched

Netflix is also saying goodbye to some notable titles in July 2022. That list includes all seasons of popular shows Chicago Med and 30 Rock, as well as fan-favorite films The Social Network and Forrest Gump.