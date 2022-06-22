What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2022: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2, ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 & More

From the final two episodes of 'Stranger Things 4', to fan-favorite films like 'Mean Girls,' here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix in July 2022.

June 22, 2022 4:35PM EDT
Stranger Things 4
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Image Credit: Netlix

Netflix is giving us a summer to remember. Thrilling television shows and films will be available to watch on the streaming giant in July 2022. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will kick off the month with two episodes that are a total of around 4 hours long. That, as well as classic films like Mean Girls and GoodFellas, should keep people busy through the 4th of July Weekend. Later in the month, the highly-anticipated fourth season of Virgin River comes out. Plus, new shows like Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris and movies like The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Persuasion with Dakota Johnson will debut over the course of the month. Take a look at the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022:

Stranger Things 4 (Photo: Netlix)

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch

July 4

Leave No Trace

Mean Girls (Photo: Everett)

July 6

Control Z season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between 
King of Stonks 
Uncle from Another World 

July 7

The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch 
Capitani season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How To Build a Sex Room 
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo
Valley of the Dead

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer

July 13

Big Timber season 2 
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia season 3 
Under the Amalfi Sun

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil

Virgin River (Photo: Everett)

July 15

Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don’t Do That! 
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along 
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read 
Too Old for Fairy Tales

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak

July 20

Bad Exorcist seasons 1-2
Virgin River season 4

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5 

July 22

Blown Away season 3
The Gray Man
ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 5

The Gray Man (Photo: Everett)

July 26

August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 4
Dream Home Makeover season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde season 2 

July 28

A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled

July 31

The Wretched

Netflix is also saying goodbye to some notable titles in July 2022. That list includes all seasons of popular shows Chicago Med and 30 Rock, as well as fan-favorite films The Social Network and Forrest Gump.

