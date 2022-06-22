What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2022: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2, ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 & More

Netflix is giving us a summer to remember. Thrilling television shows and films will be available to watch on the streaming giant in July 2022. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will kick off the month with two episodes that are a total of around 4 hours long. That, as well as classic films like Mean Girls and GoodFellas, should keep people busy through the 4th of July Weekend. Later in the month, the highly-anticipated fourth season of Virgin River comes out. Plus, new shows like Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris and movies like The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Persuasion with Dakota Johnson will debut over the course of the month. Take a look at the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022:
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch
July 4
Leave No Trace
July 6
Control Z season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
King of Stonks
Uncle from Another World
July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
July 8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How To Build a Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
July 10
12 Strong
July 11
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer
July 13
Big Timber season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don’t Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted
July 16
Umma
July 18
Live is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
Too Old for Fairy Tales
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak
July 20
Bad Exorcist seasons 1-2
Virgin River season 4
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5
July 22
Blown Away season 3
The Gray Man
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 5
July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA
July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 4
Dream Home Makeover season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde season 2
July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
July 31
The Wretched
Netflix is also saying goodbye to some notable titles in July 2022. That list includes all seasons of popular shows Chicago Med and 30 Rock, as well as fan-favorite films The Social Network and Forrest Gump.