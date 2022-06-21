‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Trailer: Will Warns Vecna Won’t Stop Until He’s ‘Taken Everyone’

“I know you’re frightened. You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen. But I’m not going to lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall,” Dr. Brenner tells Eleven in the official trailer for Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4, which drops July 1 on Netflix.

While Brenner doesn’t think Eleven is ready to take on Vecna, she knows what she needs to do. “My friends need me,” Eleven says. And she’s right.

While the California crew is trying to find Eleven, the Hawkins group is heading back to the Upside Down to try and stop Vecna before he kills anyone else. “He’s not going to stop. Not until he’s taken everyone,” Will tells Mike. It seems Will knows more about Vecna than we previously thought.

As the Hawkins crew prepares for battle in the Upside Down, Robin is well aware of the stakes. “I have this terrible feeling. It might not work out for us this time,” Robin admits to Steve.

“It is over. Now I just want you to watch,” the big bad seems to tell Eleven. The kids will face more than just monsters in the Upside Down. Lucas and Jason come to blows at Creel House. There’s also a glimpse of the highly-anticipated jam-out session in the Upside Down featuring the one and only Eddie Munson.

The official trailer ends with a massive explosion at the secret lab where Eleven was taken. Her powers are back and stronger than ever, but is Eleven strong enough to beat Vecna this time? “Your friends have lost,” Vecna tells her in the final moments of the trailer.

Get those prayer circles going for everyone in Hawkins. We’re going to need them. The epic and super-sized final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 will kick off the month of July. The final episodes total about 4 hours. This is going to be the TV event of the summer, so buckle up.