Giada De Laurentiis’s Daughter: Meet the Chef’s Only Child Jade Thompson

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Giada De Laurentiis has been a household name since her hit cooking show, Everyday Italian, took off in 2003. From there, the now 53-year-old went on to host other shows on the Food Network including Giada at Home, Giada’s Weekend Getaways, Giada in Italy, and many more. She has also become a successful cookbook author with over a dozen titles under her belt. In addition, Giada is often a guest co-host on the TODAY show.

Aside from her impressive career as a chef, the brunette beauty is also a proud mother! Most recently, Giada and her daughter, Jade Thompson, 15, made an appearance at the premiere of Ferrari on December 12, 2023. For the night on the town, the TV personality rocked a pantsuit completely covered in roses. Meanwhile, her mini-me rocked a brown dress with a black blazer. “Best night w my girl at the @ferrarithemovie premiere,” Giada captioned a carousel of photos from the night via Instagram. Amid her recent appearance on the red carpet, below is everything to know about the food lover’s family!

How Many Kids Does Giada De Laurentiis Have?

The Eat Better, Feel Better author is a mother to only one child. Her daughter, Jade, was born in March 2008, as reported by TODAY at the time. At the time of her birth, the now 15-year-old weighed 5 lbs, 13 oz. and arrived five days before her official due date! Giada opened up to the outlet amid her pregnancy at the time and revealed what was one of the “hardest things” for her. “I feel awesome in the morning, but around four or five o’clock my energy crumbles,” she said ahead of her little one’s birth.

Who is Jade Thompson’s Dad?

Giada welcomed her teenaged daughter with her now-ex-husband, Todd Thompson, 60. The former lovebirds were married from 2003 until they finalized their divorce in 2015. Despite the split, Todd and his ex remain amicable and are often pictured together at events for Jade. Most recently, on November 18, 2023, the proud dad took to his Instagram to share a photo with his daughter and Giada. “Pronto Giada for Breakfast [thumbs up emoji] Turkey Bacon wrap,” he penned in the caption.

Soon after Todd shared the photo, many of his 12.7K followers took to the comments to react. “I always like seeing the 3 of you together,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “They will always be family. That’s how it should be.” Prior to that, on November 11, Todd posed alongside Giada and Jade following their kiddo’s school play. “Jade in the Musical ‘Working’ grade 10 #proudparents,” he captioned the post.

What Giada De Laurentiis Has Said About Her Daughter

The mother-of-one is very proud of Jade and often shares sweet photos of her via social media. Aside from their outing for the Ferrari premiere, Giada and her daughter took to Instagram on December 12 to share a video of their recent Bolognese recipe. “Jade joins Giada in the kitchen to make a deliciously festive baked bolognese, with a surprise guest appearance by Harry Styles!” they penned in the caption of the clip.

Many years prior, in 2013, Giada opened up to Parade about motherhood. “I never really thought I was going to have kids. I have nieces and nephews and I am a Godmother to many children, but I never really thought I was going to have my own,” she told the outlet at the time. “Well, my daughter Jade just turned 5. She’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my life and she’s also opened my eyes up to really enjoying every day and not taking things too seriously.”