‘General Hospital’: Steve Burton, Jonathan Jackson, & More Hunks From The Hit Show, Then & Now

Some of the hottest hunks on daytime TV have come courtesy of ABC’s longtime soap opera ‘General Hospital.’ From Steve Burton to Jonathan Jackson, we’ve got pics of the shows’ sexiest guys, past and present.

ABC’s one remaining daytime soap opera is General Hospital, and over the years the venerable show has introduced some of the sexiest stars in soaps. Many of the hot male actors have stayed with the show, while others have gone on to bigger things on prime time TV. Occasionally, they’ll even hop to different network soaps. That’s what Steve Burton, 49, did after playing Jason Morgan on GH from 1991 to 2012. He then turned up as Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017, but wanted to return to the fictional Port Charles, New York, where GH takes place.

Unfortunately, his role had been recast in 2014, with hunky Billy Miller, 40, taking over as Jason after playing Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless from 2008-2014. He won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2010 and 2013 for his portrayal of the Abbott scion. When Steve wanted his old role as Jason back on General Hospital, producers created a new role for Billy as Jason’s twin Drew Cain. Billy ended up leaving GH in 2019.

Sexy Brandon Barash, 40, got his big break on General Hospital after several years of playing guest stints on such shows as Gilmore Girls and 24. He played Johnny Zacchara from 2007-2016 and even wound up with his own family thanks to being on GH. He and former General Hospital co-star Kirsten Storms secretly wed in 2013 and welcomed a baby girl Harper Rose in Jan. 2014. Sadly, they spilt up in 2016. Brandon headed to Days of Our Lives in 2019 where he plays Stefan DiMera.

Jonathan Jackson, 37, managed to rack up five Daytime Emmys for his role as Lucky Spencer on GH. He played the role from 1993 to 1999, winning Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in five of his six nominations. He grew into quite a hottie, and reprised the role again from 2009–11. But then prime time TV came calling in 2012, and he landed the role of Avery Barkley on the ABC and subsequently CMT’s musical drama Nashville. He played the role through 124 episodes of the show during its run from 2012-2018.

One of prime time TV’s most beloved actors — John Stamos— got his big break on General Hospital. The 56-year-old landed the role of Blackie Parrish when he was about 19 in 1982, and played the part for two years. In 1987, he became beloved to prime time audiences by playing “Uncle” Jesse Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom Full House. It ran until 1995 and got a Netflix reboot Fuller House in 2016. John has been a staple on prime time TV for most of his career, appearing on ER, Glee, Scream Queens, You and The Little Mermaid Live. John also has played drums and guitar with the legendary Beach Boys in concerts since the 1990’s, mostly during their summer tours.

John’s not the only GH hunk to have an interest in music. Rick Springfield, 70, landed the part of Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital in 1981, the same year his single “Jessie’s Girl” rocketed to number one on the Billboard charts. He even won a Grammy at the 1982 awards ceremony for Best Rock Vocal Male Performance. So he was a dreamboat to music fans as well as soap opera fans. Rick stayed on in the role from 1981 to 1983 and returned for a second stint from 2005 to 2008. He also appeared as Dr. Noah Drake in 2013 for the show’s 50th anniversary on daytime TV. Rick still acts, appearing in guest stints on The Goldbergs, True Detective 2 and Supernatural. He also still tours, as there’s so much 80’s nostalgia around his music.