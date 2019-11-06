See Pic
John Stamos Likes Post About ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin Possibly Going To Jail

Weekend Editor

Yikes! Social media was on fire after John Stamos appeared to support the idea of his ‘Fuller House’ costar Lori Loughlin going to jail for her college admissions scandal.

John Stamos, 56, has been the name on everyone’s lips over the past 24 hours. He, or someone on his social media team, liked a tweet that praised his performance on The Little Mermaid Live (that aired on ABC on Nov. 5) but also poked fun at his longtime castmate Lori Loughlin‘s major legal issues as of late. The tweet showed a 15-second clip of John doing his thing as Chef Louis during the 2-hour show that read as “Aunt Becky’s going to jail but @johnstamos is BACK and crushing it on #LittleMermaidLive.” OUCH! Perhaps the television hunk only noticed the compliment about him and not the shade thrown towards Lori?

Turns out the social media move was just a mistake as TMZ reported that the tweet was liked on accident. The reason? There was so much love for John’s performance that the mean tweet about Lori got mixed in. He has since unliked the tweet, more than likely preventing a slew of “How Rude” memes made famous by his Fuller House costar Jodie Sweetin, 37, from happening.

Yay vs. nay. The Little Mermaid Live had a star-studded cast including Queen Latifah, 49, Shaggy, 51, and Auli’i Cravalho, 18, the latter of which played the titular role. Viewer reception was largely negative, with many fans blasting its production value of the live performance, particularly that of Flounder (Ariel’s best friend) who only made a brief appearance as a very lackluster puppet.

Someone else who can’t seem to catch a break lately is Lori, who just got slammed with more charges in her college admissions scandal alongside husband Mossimo Gianulli, 56 on Oct. 22, from The U.S. Attorney out of Boston.

The situation has apparently taken an immense toll on Lori’s personal life. “If there is an emotion that Lori Loughlin could feel for all that she has been dealing with, she’s felt it,” a HollywoodLife insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed on Oct. 25. “To deal with it all, knowing she deeply disappointed her children and going through it all with her husband has been a stress filled situation like she has never felt before. It is safe to say she is an emotional wreck.”