Shaggy Brings The Fun With ‘Under The Sea’ Performance During ‘Little Mermaid Live!’

Shaggy dazzled during his performance of ‘Under the Sea’ during ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ on Nov. 5. His rendition was such a blast from start to finish.

Shaggy made a splashy debut as Sebastian during The Little Mermaid Live! He first showed up during the live musical event on ABC to perform the movie’s biggest song “Under the Sea” alongside Auli’i Cravalho’s Ariel. Dressed in head-to-toe red to channel his inner crab, he wowed with his rendition of the beloved tune. Shaggy made us all wanted to get up and dance.

The production value for The Little Mermaid Live! was truly remarkable. The performance of “Under the Sea” was full of backup singers dressed up as merpeople, fish, and more. Shaggy made his way across the stage and totally owned it. The Little Mermaid Live! was truly all Disney magic. Later on in the show, Shaggy performed a sensational rendition of “Kiss the Girls.”

The live musical event featured songs from the original movie and the Broadway production. The 1989 animated movie was also interwoven into the production for a truly special production. Classic songs like “Part Of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and more will be performed along with other amazing tunes.

In addition to Auli’i, Shaggy starred alongside Queen Latifah as Ursula, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, and John Stamos as Chef Louis. Amber Riley also served as the emcee and Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, made a special appearance at the start of the show. The Little Mermaid Live! was truly unlike any live musical event we’ve ever seen before on TV.