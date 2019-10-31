See Pic
Hollywood Life

Lori Loughlin Goes On Rare Drive In Her Mercedes Around Beverly Hills After New Bribery Charge

Lori Loughlin
BACKGRID
Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court in Boston, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal College Admissions-Bribery, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Loughlin is still enjoying her freedom in Beverly Hills as she gets behind the wheel of her Mercedes in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Lori Loughlin BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Lori Loughlin picks up groceries at Trader Joe's as she is seen moving a big suitcase from her trunk. It is rumored that Lori is getting a divorce after the college bribery scandal she was involved in. Pictured: Lori Loughlin BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Loughlin goes grocery shopping after returning to Los Angeles. 28 Aug 2019 Pictured: Lori Loughlin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA490597_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Political News Editor

Lori Loughlin took her Mercedes for a spin around LA on October 30, looking contemplative after getting hit with additional bribery charges in the college admissions scandal.

Nothing like a drive around the block to clear your head, right? Lori Loughlin, 55, took a breather from her escalating drama to cruise around Beverly Hills on October 30, trying to keep as low a profile she could while driving a Mercedes Benz. The Fuller House star looked serene during her drive, wearing a sweater in a muted color, and tinted aviator sunglasses. Her hair was down and partially covering her face, a contrast from the usual oversized hats she typically wears while out and about in her neighborhood. Of course, when you’re involved in one of the most infamous criminal cases of the year, it’s hard not to be recognized.

Her drive around Beverly Hills comes eight days after she and husband Mossimo Gianulli, 56, were each hit with an additional charge in the college admissions scandal: conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. The couple were already each charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and wire fraud after allegedly paying a coach at USC $500,000 to get their two daughters into the college as part of the rowing team. Needless to say, the former Hallmark Channel star is an “emotional wreck” after being served the new charge, a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“If there is an emotion that Lori Loughlin could feel for all that she has been dealing with, she’s felt it,” the insider said. “To deal with it all, knowing she deeply disappointed her children and going through it all with her husband has been a stress filled situation like she has never felt before. It is safe to say she is an emotional wreck… it is really taking a toll on her because it really has affected every part of her day and life.”

Lori Loughlin
BACKGRID

Lori is due back in court on January 17, 2020 to face her charges. She and Mossimo previously plead not guilty to the charges. Several other defendants in the college admissions scandal have already been sentenced, including actress Felicity Huffman, who was just released from prison after serving 11 days out of a 14-day sentence.