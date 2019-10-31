Lori Loughlin Goes On Rare Drive In Her Mercedes Around Beverly Hills After New Bribery Charge

Lori Loughlin took her Mercedes for a spin around LA on October 30, looking contemplative after getting hit with additional bribery charges in the college admissions scandal.

Nothing like a drive around the block to clear your head, right? Lori Loughlin, 55, took a breather from her escalating drama to cruise around Beverly Hills on October 30, trying to keep as low a profile she could while driving a Mercedes Benz. The Fuller House star looked serene during her drive, wearing a sweater in a muted color, and tinted aviator sunglasses. Her hair was down and partially covering her face, a contrast from the usual oversized hats she typically wears while out and about in her neighborhood. Of course, when you’re involved in one of the most infamous criminal cases of the year, it’s hard not to be recognized.

Her drive around Beverly Hills comes eight days after she and husband Mossimo Gianulli, 56, were each hit with an additional charge in the college admissions scandal: conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. The couple were already each charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and wire fraud after allegedly paying a coach at USC $500,000 to get their two daughters into the college as part of the rowing team. Needless to say, the former Hallmark Channel star is an “emotional wreck” after being served the new charge, a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“If there is an emotion that Lori Loughlin could feel for all that she has been dealing with, she’s felt it,” the insider said. “To deal with it all, knowing she deeply disappointed her children and going through it all with her husband has been a stress filled situation like she has never felt before. It is safe to say she is an emotional wreck… it is really taking a toll on her because it really has affected every part of her day and life.”

Lori is due back in court on January 17, 2020 to face her charges. She and Mossimo previously plead not guilty to the charges. Several other defendants in the college admissions scandal have already been sentenced, including actress Felicity Huffman, who was just released from prison after serving 11 days out of a 14-day sentence.