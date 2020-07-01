10 Celebs In Crop Tops, Sundresses & More Cute Looks To Copy For Your 4th Of July Party

Whether you want to go all out with the red, white, & blue or prefer to wear the colors more subtly, there are plenty of celeb looks you can easily copy for your Fourth of July party this year!

With Independence Day on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about the outfit you’ll wear to celebrate the biggest holiday of the summer. Some people love to show their patriotism by saturating themselves in everything red, white, and blue, while others would rather wear the colors in a more subtle way.

One of the easiest ways to inject blue into your Fourth of July outfit is with denim. From crop tops to mini skirts, the options are endless – and they’re all likely part of your summer wardrobe already. Hailey Baldwin nailed a double denim look when she stepped out in Los Angeles in March 2018. The model looked cool in a denim Adidas skirt with a matching jacket. The pieces featured Adidas’ signature white stripes, which paired perfectly with Hailey’s classic tank top and sneakers. She added red accessories for a patriotic pop of color.

Taylor Swift also nailed double denim in summer 2018 when she headed out of her New York apartment wearing a Madewell denim crop top and dark Ksubi shorts. She threw on some white Golden Goose sneakers, a Christian Louboutin bag, and round sunglasses. For her red element, she rocked her signature red matte lipstick, proving that you can totally complete your Fourth of July aesthetic with your beauty look.

But you don’t need to wear jeans to look amazing on July 4. Pairing a printed crop top with a maxi skirt is a chic outfit for any summer party. We’re partial to the pretty white and blue Oscar de la Renta set Selena Gomez wore to the Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere. Head up to the gallery above for even more style inspo for your Fourth of July ensemble!