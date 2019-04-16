10 Stars Wearing Denim Skirts: Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid & More

Denim skirts are an ever-changing trend, but your favorite stars are loving them right now! As we enjoy spring and await summer, see Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Gwen Stefani and more celebs who’ve style jean skirts in the coolest ways!

One season they’re in, and the next they’re out! — Yes, we’re talking about the ever-changing popularity of denim skirts. In the 90s and even the early 2000s, jean skirts were considered a style staple. As the trend began to fade as the years went on, many thought it was gone for good, until now. Hollywood’s hottest stars are showing up everywhere in denim skirts, and it’s like they never went out of style. — See Gwen Stefani, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and more celebrities rocking jean skirts by clicking through our attached gallery!

Gwen Stefani is one star who’s not afraid to be bold with her fashion choices. The former No Doubt frontrunner added an edgy-feel to her denim skirt while out on a dinner date to Craig’s West Hollywood with boyfriend, Blake Shelton on April 14. She paired her jean skirt with black fishnet tights and a cool, cropped jacket, which featured silk bomber sleeves, a leather collar and patches of jean throughout. Gwen wore her signature red lip, that added a pop of color to her rocker look, and a pair of open-toe, studded heels.

One celeb who managed to style an amazing denim look in the simplest way is Bella Hadid. The model stepped out in a high-waist denim skirt with a front slit while in New York on August 28 [2017]. Bella was leaving a Victoria’s Secret fitting when paparazzi caught her sultry street style. She went braless in a plunging, nude-colored halter bodysuit, as she hit the pavement in matching open-toe heels that featured a silk ankle tie.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Photo credit: Kimble/MEGA)

Not only are models like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid bringing back jean skirts, but they’re keeping the trend alive by stepping out in bright colors and patched denim. Hailey hit the streets of LA in head-to-toe denim on August 30 [2018], wearing a green jean skirt and matching denim jacket. She paired the outfit with white sneakers and a black tank for the perfect day look, that could easily transform to night with a simple pair of stilettos.

Don’t want to miss Olivia Munn‘s patched denim skirt that she wore on a lunch date with friends in West Hollywood, or the way model Joan Smalls styled her denim skirt with a pair of Nike high-tops while at Coachella. See all of these looks and more in our gallery of the best denim skirt looks!