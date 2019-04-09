‘Fosse/Verdon’ Transformations: See Sam Rockwell As The Legendary Bob Fosse & More

‘Fosse/Verdon’ is making its big debut on April 9. The series stars Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse, Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon, and more. The cast transformations are truly remarkable.

Fosse/Verdon is diving deep into the incredible lives of famous choreographer and director Bob Fosse and iconic dancer and Broadway star Gwen Verdon. Bob and Gwen first met on the 1955 Broadway production of Damn Yankees and they married in 1960. Bob and Gwen didn’t just have a relationship. They had a creative partnership, which stayed intact long after they split up. The couple ended their relationship in 1971 but didn’t get divorced until 1987.

The limited series chronicles their illustrious careers: Bob goes from fledgling Broadway choreographer to the director of the critically-acclaimed 1972 film Cabaret, which starred Liza Minnelli, now 73. Meanwhile, Gwen goes from winning 4 Tony Awards in 6 years to an actress struggling to stay relevant amidst an industry obsessed with youth and double standards.

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, 50, plays Bob Fosse. Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, 38, plays Gwen Verdon. Margaret Qualley, 24, Andie MacDowell’s daughter, will play actress and dancer Ann Reinking, now 69. Ann starred in a number of Broadway productions like A Chorus Line, Chicago, Sweet Charity, and more. Ann met Bob during the original Broadway run of Pippin, which Bob directed.

Kelli Barrett, 35, plays the legendary Liza. Liza was the star of the 1972 film Cabaret that Bob directed. The film won 8 Academy Awards, including Best Director for Bob and Best Actress for Liza. Laura Osnes, 33, will appear as Shirley MacLaine, now 84, who starred in the 1969 film version of Sweet Charity. Bob directed the movie as well as the original Broadway production.

The series also stars Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera, Susan Meisner as Joan McCracken, Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky, Paul Reiser as Cy Feuer, Nate Corddry as Neil Simon, Evan Handler as Hal Prince, and more. The 8-episode limited series, which will feature amazing choreography that’s original and from Bob and Gwen’s most iconic works, will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.