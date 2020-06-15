Father’s Day: Treat Dad To Something Special With Over 20 Heartfelt Gifts

Father’s Day is around the corner & although this year is going to look a bit different then holidays in the past, you can still show dad how much you love him with these fabulous gifts!

Spending Father’s Day in quarantine isn’t what anyone could have expected and despite the fact that this year is going to be different, we rounded up a bunch of amazing gifts you can get dad that he will be sure to love. Whether you’re getting a gift for a new dad, an athletic dad, or a businessman, we pulled together a ton of options for you that are perfect for June 21.

One of our favorite gifts this year is The Company Store Cotton Flannel Robe that dad will be living in! This cozy cotton plaid robe is extra soft and made from 100% cotton, plus, it has a relaxed fit so dad will be comfortable all day long.

Another great option is The Sis Kiss Custom Unisex ID Bracelet which will let you show dad how much you love him with a customizable bracelet. You can choose the color of the bracelet and have anything you want to be written on it so dad will always look down and think of you!

A classic gift that any dad will be sure to love is a pair of Sperry Men’s Authentic Original Leather Boat Shoes. These classic boat shoes feature unlined leather uppers, two-eye design with rust-proof eyelets, rawhide laces, a 360° Lacing System for a customized fit, shock-absorbing heel cups, and Ortholite insoles.

The PROUD Be Charged Baseball Cap is another great gift. This fitted baseball cap will be dad’s new favorite accessory! It has mesh panels that make the hat breathable and it comes in three custom sizes. The best part is, the brand donates 10% of gross sales to a charity of your choice!

There are so many other amazing options from outerwear to accessories and personalized gifts and you can see all of our top picks when you click through the gallery above!