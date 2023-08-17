‘Fargo’ Season 5: The Star-Studded Cast, Premiere Date & More You Need To Know

Fargo season 5 will premiere on November 21.

Jon Hamm and Joe Keery star in the series.

and star in the series. The show will premiere with the first two episodes.

You’re darn tootin’ Fargo’s back. The FX series, inspired by the 1996 Joel and Ethan Coen film of the same name, will be back for a fifth season this fall. Despite the ongoing writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Fargo season 5 will not be impacted. The show had finished filming prior to the strikes. The fifth season will be a key scripted show of the fall 2023 season.

So, who is in Fargo season 5? When can you start watching? All your burning questions about the hit anthology series can be answered below:

Fargo Season 5 Premiere Date

Fargo season 5 will premiere November 21 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of season 5. One new episode will air each week following the premiere. Fargo season 5 will consist of 10 episodes.

Who Is In Fargo Season 5?

Fargo season 5 features an A-list cast of Emmy winners and more. Here’s a rundown of who’s who in the new season:

Mad Men’s Jon Hamm as North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman

as North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman Stranger Things star Joe Keery as Gator Tillman, Roy’s son

as Gator Tillman, Roy’s son Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a Midwestern housewife who finds herself in some trouble

as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a Midwestern housewife who finds herself in some trouble Oppenheimer’s David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon, Dot’s husband

as Wayne Lyon, Dot’s husband Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon, Wayne’s mother and the “Queen of Debt”

as Lorraine Lyon, Wayne’s mother and the “Queen of Debt” New Girl’s Lamorne Morris as North Dakota deputy Witt Farr

as North Dakota deputy Witt Farr Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani as Minnesota police deputy Indira Olmstead

as Minnesota police deputy Indira Olmstead Dave Foley as Danish Graves, Lorraine’s in-house counsel and primary advisor

as Danish Graves, Lorraine’s in-house counsel and primary advisor Sam Spruell as Ole Munch, a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin

Previous seasons have starred Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ted Danson, Chris Rock, Ewan McGregor, and more. The show has won 6 Emmys over the course of its run so far, including Outstanding Miniseries and Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special.

What Will Fargo Season 5 Be About?

Fargo has an intriguing plot for season 5 that’s going to be full of twists and turns. The new season will be set in 2019 and revolve around Juno’s Dot Lyon. The official synopsis reads:

“After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, Gator, who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists Ole Munch, a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband Wayne keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon, for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the ‘Queen of Debt’ is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr, Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.”

Will There Be A Fargo Season 6?

There’s no word yet whether or not FX will renew Fargo for a sixth season. The anthology series is one of the network’s most critically-acclaimed shows. If Fargo season 5 performs well and showrunner/writer/director Noah Hawley is game for it, then season 6 is a likely possibility.

Noah has been open in the past about taking his time with Fargo. He doesn’t necessarily have a set game plan for the longevity of the series. “If an idea comes, we will do another one,” Noah said at ATX in 2017, according to Variety. “I am certainly aware of the danger of overstaying your welcome or repeating yourself.”