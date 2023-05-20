Ellie Goulding’s Husband: Everything To Know About Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is a singer known for her hit songs “Love Me Like You Do,” “Lights,” & more.

She is married to Caspar Jopling.

Some of her former loves include actor Jeremy Irvine & DJ Skrillex.

The songstress is set to perform on the season finale of ‘American Idol’ on May 21, 2023.

“Lights” hitmaker Ellie Goulding, 36, is a pop sensation known for her popular songs with many hit producers, including Calvin Harris. The blonde beauty’s debut album was released over a decade ago, but she is still going strong with her latest album, Higher Than Heaven, released in Apr. 2023. Amid her latest album release, Ellie will take the stage for the Season 21 American Idol finale on May 21, 2023.

When the 36-year-old is not busy laying down tracks in the studio, she is often spotted spending time with her husband and their adorable son. Although she was once linked to DJ Skrillex and other A-listers in entertainment, these days its all about Caspar Jopling for Ellie! Keep reading to learn more about their marriage, their son, and more.

Ellie Goulding’s Husband, Caspar Jopling

Ellie and her leading man were first reportedly linked in 2017 and kept their romance relatively off the grid until their engagement in 2018, per Cosmopolitan. The now 31-year-old is an impressive art dealer who attended the Eton school, the same school as Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. More so, Caspar furthered his education and attended Harvard in the United States where he studied the history of art and architecture.

When Did Ellie & Caspar Get Married?

The “I Need Your Love” recording artist announced her engagement to Caspar in 2018. Ellie announced the exciting news via The Times UK, following suit of other A-listers. The announcement listed the couple as “Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding,” and read: “‘he engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

Later, they held their official wedding ceremony at York Minister Cathedral on Aug. 31, 2019. The bride wore an elegant white long-sleeved gown, while Caspar opted for a traditional black suit and grey trousers. More recently, on Aug. 31, 2021, the proud husband took to Instagram to gush over his wife of two years. “One year ago today we got on a little ferry to celebrate our first anniversary together.. 12 hours (and a negroni or two) later, we found out that there was going to be a new member of the jopsquad. What an anniversary that was !!”, his sweet caption of a photo of her read. “This anniversary, even with Arthur stealing so much of my heart , I love you even more than I did a year ago .. thanks a million for everything you do .. you’re pretty f**** grand :) xxx.”

Ellie & Caspar’s Kids

Not too long after their 2019 wedding, Ellie and her spouse announced they were expecting their first child, a son named Arthur, in Feb. 2021. She revealed the baby news amid her interview with Vogue that month. “We did the one show. I was pregnant and had no idea,” she told the outlet the same day they released photos of her growing baby bump. “It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

By May 2, 2021, they were officially a family-of-three! Caspar took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of a bouquet of flowers to inform everyone that their little man had arrived. “Mum and baby both healthy and happy,” he wrote at the time. “Extremely grateful. I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x.” Most recently, on Dec. 7, 2021, he shared a rare photo of the happy family at the beach. “Miami Basel a bit different this year,” he captioned the adorable group shot.

Who Else Has Ellie Dated?

Prior to her romance with Caspar, Ellie was linked to a few famous musicians and artists. She notably dated Skrillex for just under a year in 2012, per NME. In addition, the proud mom was once also linked to War Horse star Jeremy Irvine from 2012 to 2013. A few other notable names on her roster include Niall Horan and briefly, Ed Sheeran, per Capital FM.