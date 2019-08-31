Ellie Goulding Marries Longtime BF Caspar Jopling In English Ceremony – See Pics Of Her Dress

Ellie Goulding happily married Caspar Jopling in York Minister Cathedral, England on Aug. 31 and it was a beautiful sight-to-see with star-studded guests and the bride wearing a stunning white gown.

Ellie Goulding, 32, and Caspar Joplin, 27, are officially married! The lovebirds exchanged vows in a beautiful English ceremony at York Minister Cathedral on Aug. 31 and they’ve never looked happier! The talented singer wore a gorgeous white custom-made Chloe gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi when she exchanged vows with her hunky groom and had her hair tied back in a sophisticated lower bun underneath her veil. She also wore a small pair of matching white earrings and held a white bouquet while Caspar looked just as great in a navy suit with a navy tie and vest.

The stylish attire was seen by a plethora of wedding guests, including many famous faces, who watched Ellie and Caspar say “I do”. They included Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom and members of the royal family such as Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank as well as her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, and Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner were also seen arriving to the ceremony and all dressed to impress.

The wedding has been a long time coming so it’s definitely an exciting time for the bride and groom. They were first romantically linked in Apr. 2017 and announced their engagement in Aug. 2018. The year they had to plan the wedding certainly paid off considering how breathtakingly gorgeous it all came out to be! From the location to the fashion to Ellie’s grand entrance, the whole day seemed flawless and they were never-ending smiles on many faces during the celebration of love.

Congratulations to Ellie and Caspar! We’re wishing them a long and happy marriage!