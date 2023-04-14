Does Drew Carey Have A Wife? How ‘Price Is Right’ Star Has Been Close To Marriage Twice

Drew Carey is a standup comedian who created ‘The Drew Carey’ sitcom in 1995

The Cleveland native has hosted ‘Price Is Right’ since 2007

His second ex-fiancé was murdered in 2020

Drew Carey has carved an incredible career in Hollywood by making people laugh. The standup comedian, born in Cleveland in 1958, took over TV sets in 1995 with his eponymous sitcom. Before The Drew Carey Show ended in 2004, he also helped launch the American version of the improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway?. And he continues to keep his audience in stitches as the host of the gameshow Price Is Right, which he took over from Bob Barker in 2007.

More recently, Drew took his performing talents to the small screen for The Masked Singer in 2020. As the “Llama,” Drew was the second to be eliminated on the wacky singing competition, which he detailed on Instagram.

For all the love and laughter Drew shares with the world, one would think his personal life was filled with as much joy. Sadly, the funnyman hasn’t been as lucky in romance as he has in Hollywood. Drew was close to walking down the aisle twice and one of his ex-fiancées died by homicide in 2020. Let’s learn more about the two women once engaged to Drew, below.

Nicole Jaracz

Although Drew and his first fianceé Nicole Jaracz were together for a while, there is little publicly known about her, as she even keeps her Instagram private. When Drew and Nicole called off their engagement in 2012, E! reported that Drew “popped the question to the culinary school grad and mother to 6-year-old Connor (from a previous relationship) back in October 2007.”

During their romance, the actor became close to Nicole’s son, Conner. Drew even admitted it was Conner that inspired him to start a weight loss journey in 2010. “I couldn’t keep up with him,” he told Parade. “I’d be like, ‘Connor, I can’t,’ and he’d say, ‘C’mon, Dad!’ That was a terrible feeling. I thought, I’m never going to see him graduate high school.”

At the time of the split, Drew’s rep told E!, “He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another. He will still be very involved with their son’s life.” Drew reportedly remains a father-figure to Connor to this day.

Amie Harwick

In 2017, Drew began dating Amie Harwick, a licensed marriage and family therapist. The whirlwind romance was revealed when Drew posted a photo to his Instagram of the two in Vegas for a DJ Kaskade show. “Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week,” Drew captioned the photo.

At the age of 59, Drew proposed to the “The New Sex Bible for Women” author, who as 39 at the time, in 2018. However, a year later, they quietly split.

In a tragic turn, Amie was found dead in February 2020 after an alleged attack by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse. She was mortally wounded after being thrown over the third-story balcony of her Hollywood home. The Los Angeles coroner ruled it a homicide and Pursehouse was charged with murder. He plead not guilty and is currently awaiting trial.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

At the the time, Drew released a statement and mourned the loss of Amie. “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” he said. “I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Drew took to Twitter days later to share a photo of the former couple (above). “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he wrote.