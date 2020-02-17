Dr. Amie Harwick: 5 Things About Drew Carey’s Ex Fiancée Who Has Been Murdered

Dr. Amie Harwick — who was previously engaged to Drew Carey — was found dead after falling from a third floor balcony at just 39 years old.

Dr. Amie Harwick has been murdered. The 39-year-old, who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, 61 — was found dead after an attack by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 41, that caused her to fall from a third floor balcony, reports TMZ. Gareth has since been arrested and booked for murder. Learn more about Amie, who dated Drew in 2017 and later became engaged to him.

1. She was murdered. Cops responded to an emergency call placed Saturday morning that described a woman screaming in the Los Angeles area of Hollywood Hills, CBS News reports. Upon arrival, Amie’s roommate informed police that she was being assaulted. Upon entry, police found Amie unconscious under a third floor balcony. Surveillance video later showed the suspect in the area, dressed in black, and cops confirmed that they had evidence of forced entry inside her Los Angeles home. Amie sadly later died at a nearby hospital.

2. She previously had a restraining order. Fearing her ex-boyfriend Gareth, Amie had previously filed paperwork to prevent him from coming near her. She went to police with concerns that he may cause her harm. Cops confirmed that the restraining order ended two weeks ago and that the pair had recently seen each other to TMZ.

3. She was engaged to Drew Carey. The couple were first linked after Drew shared a flirty photo from DJ Kaskade‘s Las Vegas show in 2017, and met a house party in Los Angeles earlier that year. “Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week,” Drew captioned the sweet photo. The Price Is Right host popped the question just months later on Feb. 1, 2018. The engagement, however, was short lived with the pair going their separate ways in Nov. 2018. His rep called the split “very amicable.”

4. She was a therapist. Amie was a licensed marriage and family therapist, holding both a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology from California Polytechnic University and Masters of Arts in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis on Marriage and Family Therapy from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA. In addition, she also holds a Doctorate of Human Sexuality from the Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality. She had an active practice working with patients of all backgrounds, including those suffering from anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression and more.

5. She was published. Amie was a published author, writing The New Sex Bible for Women: The Complete Guide to Sexual Self-Awareness and Intimacy in 2014. The book aims to educate women on their own bodies and sexuality, using examples of scientific studies.