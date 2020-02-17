Gareth Pursehouse — 5 Things On Suspect Charged With Murdering Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee

Gareth Pursehouse has been charged with murdering ex-girlfriend Dr. Amie Hardwick who was once engaged to ‘The Price Is Right’ host Drew Carey.

Dr. Amie Hardwick, a prominent Los Angeles area marriage and family therapist who was also a former model and Playboy centerfold, was found dead after falling from a third floor balcony at the age of 38 on Saturday, February 15. Gareth Pursehouse, her ex-boyfriend, has been charged with murdering her after the restraining order she filed against him expired. On February 15, 2020, around 4:30 p.m., FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members arrested him outside of a residence in the 8100 block of Cabora Drive in Playa Del Rey. This is an ongoing investigation and this case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Gareth Pursehouse:

1: Details on Amie’s murder. A statement from LAPD Media Relations Public Communications Group of the Media Relations Division: The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide released details about Dr. Amie’s death on Sunday, February 16. The suspect (former boyfriend) has been identified as, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, a resident of Playa Del Rey, and was arrested for Murder. On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a, “Woman Screaming”, in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills. When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help. When officers went to make entry, they found the victim on the ground beneath a third story balcony. The victim was gravely injured. She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall. The victim was unresponsive. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

2: He was active on Twitter after Dr. Amie’s death. Gareth posted a tweet hours after Dr. Amie was confirmed dead on February 15. “You can’t get fit without that new gym clothing,” he wrote. “But they won’t give you that gear until you’re fit. Soo … Tough t***ies bucko.” He was destroyed in the comments below after news broke about him allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend. “Scumbag!” one wrote. “You took away a good person from us! Someone who saw the good in everyone.”

3: He apparently worked in the world of software. Gareth’s apparent LinkedIn account showed that he had a background in being a software developer, engineer and architect. He listed his job specialties as coding, SEO, speed refinement, and many more items related to his industry. Gareth also said that he was skilled in Photography at the bottom of the about section on his profile.

4: He has a YouTube channel that hasn’t been updated in a while. Gareth’s YouTube channel, which boasts only 130 subscribers, hasn’t been updated in four years. Some of the videos he posted on it including him interacting with a bunch of deer to him showing how to change a GoPro2 lens and another where a rhinoceros ate out of his hand.

5: He’s a fan of Star Trek. His Twitter account includes many tweets related to the classic television show. He tweeted a photo of Patrick Stewart, 79, who played Jean-Luc Picard, on January 29 where he joked about his love of the program. “I’m not a crazed #StarTrek fan, but I’d seriously debate naming my kids #Locutus,” he tweeted above the pic.