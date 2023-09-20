Dixie D’Amelio’s Health: Everything to Know About Her Battle With ‘Extreme’ PMDD

Image Credit: Jason Szenes/UPI/Shutterstock

Dixie D’Amelio, 22, is dealing with a serious health issue that affects her both physically and mentally. The TikTok star has premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), and she’s been open with her fans about her diagnosis and the impact it’s had on her health. During the season 3 premiere of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu, Dixie explained that PMDD involves having “really bad PMS.” She explained that the condition has caused her “extreme anxiety and depression” and has affected her “will to live.”

While Dixie is openly struggling with PMDD, she’s been determined to overcome her health crisis and lead a happy and healthy life. Here is everything you need to know about Dixie D’Amelio’s health.

Dixie D’Amelio Diagnosed With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Dixie revealed her diagnosis with PMDD on an Instagram Live in October 2022. “I wasn’t feeling great and not really sure why,” Dixie said at the time. “I recently got diagnosed with this thing called PMDD, which is premenstrual dysphoric disorder. It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life. It disrupts my life, my attitude, my personality, my relationships, and just who I am as a person.”

Dixie contuined, “I have never felt so low and just down. And having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming. I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch. That was very confusing to me because how can I go one day feeling fine and then the next day not wanting to be here anymore?”

What Is Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder?

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a more serious form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that causes physical and emotional symptoms every menstrual cycle in the week or two before your period, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms of PMDD include anger or irritability, anxiety and panic attacks, depression and suicidal thoughts, fatigue and low energy, food cravings, headaches, insomnia, and mood swings. The condition affects up to 10% of women, per the Mayo Clinic.

How Long Has Dixie Been Sick?

When Dixie revealed her diagnosis in Oct. 2022, she said she was dealing with the symptoms for the past seven years. That means Dixie has been struggling with PMDD since 2015.

“I’m very happy that I know what’s wrong because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions,” she said on her Instagram Live last year.

In May 2023, Dixie was hospitalized for dehydration. The social media influencer nearly passed out ahead of the D’Amelio Footwear shoe launch event. At the time, TMZ reported that an ambulance was called for Dixie and she was administered fluids with an IV. She was released from the hospital later that day and still made it to the event.

How Is Dixie D’Amelio Doing Today?

Dixie gave the latest update on her health during the season 3 premiere of her family’s reality show that aired September 20. “I’ve been doing a lot of therapy, like twice a week,” she said in a confessional. “But I am doing a lot better.”

During the episode, Dixie explained that her symptoms involve “extreme anxiety, depression, losing the will to live, and a lot of irritability and anger. But hopefully people around me can understand that.” She also talked about how her sister Charli D’Amelio, 19, “wasn’t really around” when she was diagnosed because she was doing Dancing with the Stars. Later in the episode, Dixie went on a podcast to talk about her health and explained that she would “like to advocate for people with PMDD.”