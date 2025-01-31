Did Tulsi Gabbard Get Confirmed? Update on Her Nomination

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the Director of National Intelligence, is currently going through the approval process to officially assume the role.

If confirmed, Gabbard would assume the role of the nation’s top intelligence official, overseeing the preparation of President Trump’s daily intelligence briefing.

In 2022, the now-Trump loyalist announced her departure from the Democratic Party in a video message posted to X on October 11. She described the party as being “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, who are driven by cowardly woke-ness,” and added that they “weaponize the national security state to go after their political opponents.”

Find out more about the Director of National Intelligence position and the latest updates on the confirmation hearing below.

What Does the Director of National Intelligence Do?

The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) oversees and coordinates the activities of the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), which includes agencies like the CIA, NSA, and FBI. The DNI ensures that intelligence is shared across agencies, supports national security decision-making, and provides the President and senior officials with timely intelligence assessments. The role also involves managing the budget for intelligence agencies and acting as the principal advisor to the President on intelligence matters.

The President appoints the DNI with the advice and consent of the Senate.

When Was Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Hearing?

Gabbard appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Jan. 30.

Was Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed?

At the time of publication, Gabbard has not been confirmed.

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, many concerns were raised, and Gabbard’s responses failed to ease them. As one of President Trump’s more controversial nominees, it’s uncertain whether she will be approved for the position.

One concern raised by many Republicans was Gabbard’s stance on former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked classified information exposing the U.S. government’s extensive global surveillance programs. Senators from the party pressed Gabbard to label Snowden a “traitor” and admit that he “harmed” U.S. national security, but Gabbard refused to comply.