David Crosby’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children, Including 2 With Melissa Etheridge

David Crosby, iconic co-founder of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Byrds, was known for his outstanding contributions to the world of music, including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — once for each band. He was active in politics, received a Grammy Award alongside CSN, appeared as an actor on various TV shows, and famously struggled with addiction. But behind the scenes, he was also a father, welcoming no fewer than six children across several relationships during his 81 years of life. “A lot of people don’t have a really good, strong reason that they believe in for their life to go forward,” he once said, according to Fox News. “Me, I do. I’ve got a wife I love and a family that I love and a job that I love.”

As the world mourns the loss of one of rock’s most recognizable and enduring names, here’s what to know about each of his children.

James Raymond

David was just 21 years old when he welcomed his first child, son James Raymond, with Celia Crawford Ferguson in 1962. They decided to place him for adoption, though James and his biological father were later reunited. In fact, James is a musician as well — they performed together as the band CPR (Crosby, Pevar, & Raymond). According to David’s Wikipedia page, James also performed with the touring bands for Crosby & Nash and Crosby, Stills, & Nash.

Just two days ago on January 17, 2023, Crosby’s eldest child took to Instagram to announce an upcoming appearance at the Lobero Theater in California to celebrate the venue’s 150th anniversary. David was set to appear with his son at the Santa Barbara theater on February 22nd in “David Crosby and Friends.”

Erika Keller Crosby

Erika Crosby was born to David and Jackie Guthrie, though her age and date of birth are unknown, as she has lived a private life out of the spotlight. However, it is known that she has four siblings on her mother’s side — Sarah Lee, Annie, Abe, and Cathy Guthrie, all of whom call folk singer Arlo Guthrie their dad. Jackie was ultimately married to Arlo for 43 years, dying of cancer in 2012, per CBS News.

Erika is also apparently responsible for three of David’s grandchildren. “Erika has three kids, lives in Florida and is an incredibly smart, wonderful woman who I visit regularly because I love her dearly,” he said, according to a 2019 Fox News article.

Donovan Crosby

David next welcomed daughter Donovan Crosby with Debbie Donovan. Very little is known about Donovan, though the rock legend did briefly address her as well, per Fox News. “Donovan doesn’t really talk to me,” he reportedly said.

Django Crosby

The musician and Jan Dance, who would later become his wife in 1987, welcomed son Django Crosby sometime in the mid 1980s. “Django lives with me and is an absolute joy,” David said of his son, who was by his side when he died. It was Django’s mother who announced the rock star’s death in a statement given to Variety. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” she wrote. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Bailey Jean Cypher

David’s youngest two children were sired by him, though he didn’t raise them. Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher first admitted to David being the sperm donor for their two children in a January 10, 2000, story in Rolling Stone. Bailey Jean Cypher was the first of those two children, born in 1997, and is now about 25 years old. She’s also a graduate of NYU.

“I didn’t parent Bailey and Beckett, the two with Melissa [Etheridge and her ex-partner Julie Cypher], but I do love them,” David reportedly said in 2019, per Fox News. “Beckett’s somewhere in Colorado and Bailey just graduated from NYU today. They all apparently learned from my mistakes, because none of them are interested in hard drugs. I think they saw what happened and have avoided it, which certainly is a wonderful thing.”

On January 19, Bailey took to Instagram to pay tribute to her biological dad. “Rest easy Croz,” she captioned a pic of him playing the guitar. “Thank you for the tunes, the dimples, and the love.”

Beckett Cypher

Like Bailey, Beckett Cypher was born to Julie Cypher and Melissa Etheridge in 1998, with David Crosby as the sperm donor. And according to the 2000 Rolling Stone piece, Melissa once said “Beckett looks just like David, doesn’t he?” However, Beckett’s life ended tragically when he died of causes related to opioid addiction in May of 2020 at the age of just 21.

“My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” Melissa wrote in part in a statement on Twitter. “He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.”