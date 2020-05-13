Melissa Etheridge Posts Message After Son Beckett, 21, Dies From Opioid Addiction — ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Melissa Etheridge broke her silence about the tragic death of her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher, sharing that he is ‘out of pain now’ in her heartbreaking message.

Melissa Etheridge, 58, has spoken out about the death of her son Beckett Cypher, revealing that the 21-year-old struggled with addiction. “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” she began her emotional message shared to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday, May 13. “He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief,” the Grammy winner wrote.

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now,” the Yes I Am singer continued the heartbreaking post, composed in iPhone’s Notes app. “I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me,” she concluded, signing off with her name. The statement comes just hours after her team confirmed that Beckett — her son with ex Julie Cypher, 55 — passed away via a tweet. “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today,” the initial post said, referencing the singer’s on-going virtual concert series.

Melissa and Julie shared two children together: Beckett, as well as his older sister Bailey, 23. Both Beckett and Bailey are the biological children of Melissa’s close friend David Crosby, 78, and were welcomed via artificial insemination. The Kansas native confirmed that David was the father of her children in a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, shortly after ending her relationship with Julie. In addition to Bailey and Beckett, Melissa is also mother to 13-year-old twins, son Miller and daughter Johnnie, with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels. Currently, Melissa is married to producer Linda Wallem, 58, who she wed in 2014.

Several stars have posted messages for Melissa and her family, including Rosie O’Donnell. “all my love to melissa etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett … no words #onlylove,” the former talk show host tweeted. Jane Lynch also expressed her condolences via social media. “Love and comfort to @metheridge and Linda. Rest In Peace sweet Beckett,” the Glee alum shared.