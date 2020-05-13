Melissa Etheridge’s Son Beckett Cypher Tragically Dies At Just 21-Years-Old

Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher — whom she shared with ex Julie Cypher — has died of undisclosed causes, her team confirmed via a tweet on May 13.

Melissa Etheridge‘s son Beckett Cypher has died at just 21-years-old. “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today,” a tweet from the 58-year-old singer’s twitter account, signed “#TeamME,” sadly read on Wednesday, May 13. No additional information — including a cause-of-death — has been released, however, Melissa’s rep also confirmed the tragic news to our sister publication Variety. HollywoodLife has reached out to Melissa’s team for a statement, but has not received a response as of publishing time.

Melissa shared 21-year-old Cypher with her former partner, film director Julie Cypher, 55. The pair met in 1988 while Julie was working on the set of her video “Bring Me Some Water,” and began a romantic relationship shortly after. In addition to Beckett, the couple were also parents to daughter Bailey, 23, who was born in Feb. 1997. Both Beckett and Bailey are the biological children of singer David Crosby, and were born via artificial insemination.

The couple split in 2000, however, appeared later that year to discuss how they were co-parenting their two children. “I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day,” Melissa said on 60 Minutes at the time. “What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game,” the Grammy winner also said.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Melissa’s friend Jane Lynch expressed her condolences via social media. “Love and comfort to @metheridge and Linda. Rest In Peace sweet Beckett,” the Glee star posted on Wednesday, May 13, referencing her Melissa’s wife Linda Wallem.

Love and comfort to @metheridge and Linda. Rest In Peace sweet Beckett. https://t.co/1QpE0Ac8bq — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) May 13, 2020

Our thoughts are with Melissa, Julie, Bailey and the rest of their friends and family during this time.