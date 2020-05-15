Melissa Etheridge’s Daughter Bailey, 23, Mourns Brother Beckett, 21, After His Death: ‘Too Heartbroken’

Melissa Etheridge’s daughter wrote a heartbreaking tribute about her baby brother Beckett after news about his death broke.

Bailey Cypheridge, the older sibling of Beckett and daughter of Melissa Etheridge, 58, and Julie Cypher, 55, made social media tear up on Wednesday, May 13. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram account where she poured her heart out over his passing in a set of Instagram photos that dated back to when he was a little baby. “I don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us.” She followed that up one day later with another snap of them from when they were kids acting goofy with one another.

It was the “Come To My Window” singer who shared the devastating news that her youngest child had passed after his battle with substance abuse. “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” she began in a heart-wrenching message posted on her social media accounts.

“He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends,” she continued. “My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.” Many celebrities, including Jane Lynch and Rosie O’Donnell, sent love to Melissa in the wake of Beckett’s passing.

Melissa’s ex partner Julie gave birth to both Bailey and Beckett via artificial insemination in February 1997 and November 1998, respectively. It was later revealed that the father of both children was rock and roll legend David Crosby, 78. The Grammy winner also shares 13-year-old twins with ex-partner Tammy Lynn Michaels, 45.