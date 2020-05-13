Rosie O’Donnell & More Stars Send Love To Melissa Etheridge After Her Son’s Tragic Death

Melissa Etheridge’s celebrity friends, including Jane Lynch and Ruby Rose, have taken to social media to send condolences following the tragic death of her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher.



Melissa Etheridge, 58, has received an outpouring of support on social media from her celebrity friends and fans after confirming the death of her son Beckett Cypher at just 21-years-old. Former View host and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, 58, was amongst the first to share condolences, writing “all my love to melissa etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett … no words #onlylove” on Twitter. Batwoman‘s Ruby Rose, 34, responded to Melissa’s heartbreaking Instagram statement, adding, “Melissa I am so so dearly and deeply sorry for your loss.”

Re-tweeting Melissa’s initial tweet confirming Beckett’s death, Glee alum Jane Lynch posted “Love and comfort to @metheridge and Linda,” referencing the Grammy winner’s wife Linda Wallem, 58. “Rest In Peace sweet Beckett,” Jane added to her post. Actress Rosanna Arquette also expressed her support, tweeting “Oh my God oh my God no. Prayers and love to Melissa Rest In Peace dear Beckett.” The support didn’t stop there, as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation — known as GLAAD — wrote, “This is absolutely devastating to hear. So so sorry. We’re sending all of our love and support at this time. Broken heart.” We’re so glad to see the Hollywood community rally around Melissa during this terrible time.

It was confirmed that Melissa’s son Beckett — whom she shares with ex Julie Cypher, 55 — passed away via a tweet shared by her team on Wednesday, May 13. Just hours after her son’s death, Melissa confirmed he had struggled with an opioid addiction in a heartbreaking statement. “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” the Yes I Am singer wrote.

all my love to melissa etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett … no words #onlylove — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 13, 2020

“My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now,” the Grammy winner added. In addition to Beckett, Melissa and Julie are also parents to daughter Bailey, 23. Both Beckett and Bailey were welcomed via artificial insemination, and are the biological children of Melissa’s close friend David Crosby, 78. Melissa is also a mother to 13-year-old twins Miller and Johnnie with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels. She married her current wife Linda Wallem in 2014.