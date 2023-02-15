David Cassidy’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Actor & Singer’s Two Children

David Cassidy was a singer and actor known for starring in The Partridge Family, Ruby and The Rockits, and more.

He welcomed two kids during his life.

The star sadly passed away in Nov. 2017.

His daughter is starring in the upcoming thriller Fall Out alongside actress Kate Bosworth later in 2023.

The Partridge Family star David Cassidy was a successful actor and musician during his life. Not only did he star in the hit sitcom for four seasons, but he also went on to become an Emmy-nominated actor by 1978. The late New York native was married three times during his life and even welcomed two children. Learn all about David’s adult children, their lives, and more here!

David’s Daughter, Katie Cassidy

David seemingly passed on the love for acting to his children as well! Not only was the “I Think I Love You” hitmaker a star, but his daughter, Katie Cassidy, 36, has become one herself. The blonde beauty came into David’s life when he was romantically involved with The Ghost actress Sherry Williams in the late 1980s. Although the duo never married, their bundle of joy would prove to be their greatest creation together.

Just a few months prior to his death in 2017, David told PEOPLE that he was merely Katie’s “biological father” but not more than that. “I’ve never had a relationship with her. I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her,” he told the outlet at the time. Katie was omitted from David’s will, as he left his millions to his son.

Katie has gone on to work on many hit TV shows including Gossip Girl, Arrow, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more. She is known for appearing in the 2007 edition of Gossip Girl as the character Juliet Sharp who drugs Serena (Blake Lively) and dates Nathaniel Archibald (Chace Crawford). In Arrow, Katie plays the role of Black Canary alongside Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards. Most recently, the 36-year-old bombshell revealed that she is set to star in the 2023 thriller Fallout alongside Blue Crush star Kate Bosworth. “Beyond excited to announce my latest project #FALLOUT! It’s been an amazing few months working with my rockstar cast. Cannot wait for you all to see it,” she captioned the Instagram announcement on Feb. 1, 2023.

His Son, Beau Cassidy

David was also a proud dad to his son, Beau Cassidy, 32, who he welcomed in 1991 with his third wife, Sue Shifrin. Beau came into his parents lives the same year that they tied the knot and is notably the half-sibling to Katie. Beau also pursued an acting career like his father and sister, however, it doesn’t appear that he was as successful as them. Some of the titles on his IMDb page include Burt Paxton, Bigfoot’s Love Slave, and Chinese Food.

The 32-year-old does not appear to be public on social media, but it is clear that he has over 484 followers on Instagram. It is also unclear if Beau and Katie have a relationship, as he does not appear to be make cameos on her social media accounts. Notably, his uncle, Shaun Cassidy, is also famous and starred alongside David in Ruby and The Rockits. Beau’s acting profile also states that he attended NSU University School in Florida and performed in several plays on campus during his time there. Later, Beau attended Boston University where he studied theater for two years.

Katie’s Blended Family

As previously mentioned, Katie was not close to David, thus leading to a blended family with her mom, Sherry’s husband, Richard Benedon. Although it’s not publicly known when her mom and Richard got married, they did welcome two kids together including Katie’s sisters Jenna and Jamie Benedon. Katie shared the happy family’s holiday card in Dec. 2022 and captioned it, “Happy Holidays! Xx.”