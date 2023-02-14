David Cassidy’s Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Actor & Singer’s 3 Marriages

David Cassidy was best known for his role in the 1970s series The Partridge Family.

He was married three times throughout his life.

David passed away at the age of 67 in 2017.

David Cassidy was best known for his role the 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family and led a successful career as both an actor and singer after that, but he also led a life that resulted in three marriages over the years. The talented star, who passed away at the age of 67 in 2017, was the husband of Kay Lenz, Meryl Tanz, and Sue Shifrin at various points throughout his journey and they each led him to having different experiences, including kids.

Find out more about David’s past wives and his marriages with them below.

Kay Lenz

David married his first wife, Kay, in 1977. Kay, who is from Los Angeles, CA, is best known as an Emmy Award-winning actress who appeared in various television series and films, including Breezy, House, Midnight Caller, The Andy Griffith Show, Reasonable Doubts, and more. She and David started dating and it led to the actor’s first marriage. After they eloped, she revealed she received a lot of threats from some of her new husband’s fans and had to seek out the service of the celebrity bodyguard Tommy Peacock to stay safe.

“I wasn’t used to that state-of-stardom lifestyle… When we eloped it was on the national news. All of a sudden I was getting mail from women telling me that they had three of his children,” she told People. The lovebirds ended up getting a divorce in 1983 and as of 2023, she hasn’t married again and has no children.

Meryl Tanz

David married his second wife, Meryl, in 1984. They met and exchanged vows a year after he divorced Kay and at the time of their meeting, she was his partner in a horse-breeding and racing business. Originally from South Africa, Meryl previously described their first meeting and date, which led to them falling in love right away, and revealed he asked her to dance and sang to her, in a podcast interview. They ended their romance in 1988 and Meryl went on to own a lavender farm called Clairmont Farms in Los Olivos, CA, according to the Los Angeles Times. They never had children together.

Sue Shifrin

David married his third and final wife, Sue, a composer and actress, in 1991. She is originally from Miami, FL and is best known for appearing in the films, Superman, The Pirate Movie, and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. She also composed various music videos for popular artists like Meat Loaf, Tina Turner, Toni Basil, and more. David and Sue welcomed their son, Beau Devin Cassidy, the same year they were married, when Sue was 41. The couple went on to split in 2014 and get divorced in 2016.